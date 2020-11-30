MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a Nevada woman was sent to a hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning near Murray.
In a news release, CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said deputies responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to KY 94 East near Clayton Road just east of Murray for a report of a a two-vehicle injury collision.
Cash said preliminary investigation indicates Jesse Egner was westbound on KY 94 driving a Geo Metro passenger car. At the same time, Nicole Parker was also westbound on 94 driving a Ford Escape SUV. Cash said Egner had stopped for a temporary traffic control device as part of construction work for a bridge and Parker failed to stop, resulting in the Escape striking the Metro in the rear.
A passenger in Egner’s vehicle, Allyson Cordes, 27, of Carson City, Nevada, was taken by ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what Cash described as non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
