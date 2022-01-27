NEW CONCORD – A Tennessee man avoided injury after the log truck he was driving landed on its side early Wednesday morning in southern Calloway County.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Calloway County Fire-Rescue were called at 6 a.m. Wednesday to the scene of a collision around the 8200 block of KY 121 South in New Concord. Jody Cash, chief deputy for CCSO, said Michael Stewart of Mackenzie, Tennessee was driving southbound on KY 121 South in a truck belonging to Denton Trucking of Paris, Tennessee when the vehicle’s wheels dropped off the shoulder of the road and he lost control of the truck. The truck landed on the passenger side, spilling logs just off the highway.
Cash said Stewart was not injured in the collision. The logs were later placed onto another vehicle, and the cleanup took almost five hours. The road finally opened back up to traffic around 10:45 a.m., Cash said.
