HAZEL – A 16-year-old male from Dickson, Tennessee is facing several charges after being involved in a collision that sent three people to the hospital and allegedly leaving the scene of the accident, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that at approximately 8:15 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Main Street in Hazel. Upon their arrival, they located a silver Chevy Silverado off the roadway which had been involved in a collision. The vehicle was unoccupied upon their arrival, and a short time later, deputies located three individuals matching the description of the three people who had allegedly fled the scene of the collision.
Preliminary investigation indicated that a 16-year-old male from Dickson, Tennessee, was northbound on U.S. 641 at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a turn near the state line. The vehicle struck numerous light poles, a guardrail, a fence and two buildings before coming to rest, Knight said. There were two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collisions – another 16-year-old male from Dickson, Tennessee and Jose Quinton, 18, of Dickson, Tennessee.
Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services transported all three occupants of the vehicle to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
The driver – whom Knight did not name because he is a juvenile – was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
