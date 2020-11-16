MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a Texas a man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly impersonating a an officer.
In a news release, CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said deputies were dispatched at about 6 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Valentine Road near New Concord for a report of someone trespassing. Cash said deputies met with the person who reported the activity and determined that the trespasser had left the premises prior to their arrival.
Then, Cash said Deputy Brandon Winebarger stopped a vehicle at about 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of KY 121 and Cherry Corner Road southeast of Murray for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as Kevin Manning, identified himself as a United States Marshal. However, Cash said deputies and Calloway County Dispatch were able to confirm that Manning was not, in fact, a marshal. Through further investigation, Cash said it was determined Manning was also believed to be the trespasser from earlier in the day on Valentine Road.
Manning, 39, of Gunbarrel City, Texas, was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, along with criminal trespassing in the third degree, as well as various other traffic-related offenses. Manning was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sheriff Nicky Knight would also like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.