ALMO — A wreck Thursday evening in northern Calloway County took the life of a Murray man.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy Gene Johnson said that CCSO was dispatched to respond to a single-vehicle accident on Flint Road near the Almo community.
Upon arrival, and a subsequent investigation, Johnson said Jonathan McClure, 38, of Murray, was traveling north on Flint Road in a 2013 GMC pickup truck and crossed into the oncoming lane of travel before exiting the roadway. The truck then struck two culverts before rolling over three times, Johnson said.
Johnson said that McClure was ejected from the vehicle. Johnson said that Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland was called to the scene and pronounced McClure deceased.
Garland said no autopsy was requested. He said that multiple blunt-force trauma is being seen as the cause of death.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by personnel from both the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.