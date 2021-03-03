NEW CONCORD — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a New Concord man was arrested after an attempted traffic stop Monday led to a pursuit.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that Calloway County Deputy Jacob Hamm attempted to stop a truck at about 3:45 p.m. Monday on Kline Trail in the New Concord community in the far-southeastern portion of the county. Knight said that the driver of the vehicle then accelerated in an attempt to flee or evade law enforcement.
Knight said that, following a vehicle pursuit, which ended on Newman Drive, the driver then fled on foot. Hamm was able to apprehend the driver and Knight said that a search of the area led to the discovery of marijuana and other personal items of the driver.
Knight said Dennis R. Payton, 53, of New Concord, was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle in the first degree, fleeing or evading police on foot in the first degree, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and various traffic violations. He was taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
