MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop Friday afternoon led to the arrest of a Paducah man.
In a news release, CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said a CCSO deputy attempted to stop a Nissan Altima at about 12:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lowe’s Drive and North 16th Street after witnessing a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, he said a rear passenger in the vehicle exited and began to flee on foot.
Cash said that deputy reported that the passenger was a male and had something in his hand as he was running. The male was located a short time later and was taken into custody.
He said that a search of the male, as well as the area to where he ran, resulted in the discovery of both marijuana and a loaded handgun.
Cash identified the suspect as Thomas E. Halliburton, 22, of Paducah. He was arrested and charged with fleeing/evading police in the second degree, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. Halliburton was taken to the Calloway County Jail, where he was still listed as an inmate on Sunday.
CCSO was assisted by officers from the Murray Police Department and the Murray State University Police Department.
Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
