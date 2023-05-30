DEXTER — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a Hardin woman was arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of illegal drugs.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that deputies stopped a vehicle at about 8 Friday night on Radio Road in the northern part of the county. Knight said an investigation revealed that the driver, identified as April Trull,34, of Hardin, was in possession of methamphetamine.
Trull was then taken to the Calloway County Detention Facility on charges of failure to produce an insurance card and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Knight wishes to express that individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
He also said that anyone who witnesses any unusual or criminal activity is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
