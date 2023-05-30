DEXTER — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a Hardin woman was arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of illegal drugs.

In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that deputies stopped a vehicle at about 8 Friday night on Radio Road in the northern part of the county. Knight said an investigation revealed that the driver, identified as April Trull,34, of Hardin, was in possession of methamphetamine.