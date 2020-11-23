MURRAY – A Puryear, Tennessee man faces charges for several traffic and drug offenses after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Friday.
According to CCSO, Deputy Corey Keene and Deputy Jon Hayden stopped a vehicle on South 12th Street for a traffic violation at approximately 2 a.m. Friday. While conducting the stop, deputies located various drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Ellie K. Jackson, 57, of Puryear, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with various traffic offenses as well as first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
