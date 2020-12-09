NEW CONCORD – A New Concord man faces a felony drug charge after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Monday evening.
CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash said CCSO Deputy Jacob Hamm stopped a passenger car on Kline Trail at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday after observing several traffic violations. During the traffic stop, Hamm said he located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Andrew B. Rayburn, 40, of New Concord, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, second offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (Class D felony), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic related violations. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
