LYNN GROVE — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in Lynn Grove resulted in multiple charges for a Sedalia woman.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that Deputy Sheriff Danny Williams executed the traffic stop at about 3:30 p.m. in the Lynn Grove community about six miles west of Murray after Williams reported witnessing a traffic violation.
During the stop, Knight said Williams located what is believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the possession of the driver. Knight also said that a check of the driver resulted in the discovery of multiple warrants of arrest.
Knight identified the driver as Tiffany N. Anderson, 35, of Sedalia, and said she was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree(methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic violations.
She also was served with a warrant of arrest from Fulton County, where she is charged with burglary in the third degree and theft by unlawful taking. In addition, Knight said she also was served with a warrant from Graves County for bond revocation on a pending felony case.
Anderson was taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
Knight reminds the public that anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
