CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Mayfield man on Tuesday evening.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that Deputy Jon Hayden stopped a vehicle at about 7 p.m. on U.S. 641 North for a traffic violation. CCSO said the vehicle was being driven by James S. Yokley, 35, of Mayfield, and there was a small child in the vehicle as well. During the stop, Hayden located suspected drugs in the vehicle, Knight said.
Yokley was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of marijuana, wanton endangerment in the second degree, driving on a suspended license and various other traffic-related charges. Yokley was taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
