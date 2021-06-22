CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were arrested over the weekend as the result of traffic stops.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that Deputy Jon Hayden was attempting to stop a motorcycle at about 9 Saturday night on KY 121 South for speeding. As Hayden was making the stop, though, Knight said the operator of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee.
The motorcycle exited the highway after a brief pursuit and the operator was taken into custody.
Knight identified the operator as Alexander McCauley, 30, of Buchanan, Tennessee. McCauley was arrested and charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and various other traffic-related charges. He was taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray and was still listed as an inmate Monday.
Then, at about 1:30 Sunday afternoon, Deputy Danny Williams stopped a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 641 North and KY 80 for a traffic violation. Knight said that, during the stop, a container of what was suspected to be hallucinogenic mushrooms was located in the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was then taken into custody.
Knight identified the driver as Martin Hill, 32, of Almo, who was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogen) in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic-related charges. He was taken to the Calloway County Jail but was no longer listed as an inmate Monday.
Knight advises that anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
