CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a treadmill that somehow was left on a road resulted in a wreck Thursday afternoon.
In a news release, CCSO reported that Sonia Lyons, 45, of Murray was headed westbound on KY 280 (Pottertown Road) when her vehicle struck what was described as a large treadmill in the roadway. This caused Lyons’ vehicle to leave the roadway to the right-hand side and come to rest in a large ditch.
CCSO said Lyons and a passenger in the vehicle received injuries and were taken by a Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service unit to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.