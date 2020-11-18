ELM GROVE — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that two people were sent to a hospital after being involved in a collision in the Elm Grove community east of Murray.
In a news release, CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said that deputies responded to the intersection of KY 94 East and Irvin Cobb Road (KYT 732) at about 12:15 p.m. after being dispatched for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision.
Cash said that preliminary investigation indicates that Jeremy Kennedy, 29, of Memphis, Tennessee, was operating a Freightliner box truck northbound on Irvin Cobb Road,while Ciarra Alderman, 19, of Benton, was operating an Acura MDX passenger car eastbound on KY 94. Cash said that Kennedy was attempting to cross KY 94 and failed to yield the right of way for Anderson’s vehicle, striking the Acura in the passenger side.
Cash said a private vehicle took Alderman to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries received during the collision. A passenger in the box truck, identified as Eugene Caston, 56, also of Memphis, was taken by a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to MCCH for treatment of what was also described as non-life-threatening injuries.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
