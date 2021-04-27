MURRAY – A report of an unwanted person at a residence led to the arrest of two men for various charges, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, CCSO deputies responded to Peeler Road for a report of an unwanted person at a residence, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said. Upon their arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the driveway occupied by two people. Upon further investigation, deputies determined the occupants to be Robert Gilreath and Billy Reed. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also located in the vehicle, said Knight.
Bill K. Reed, 38, of Murray, had been a fugitive since failing to appear in August of 2020 in Calloway Circuit Court on a bond revocation hearing, Knight said. The original conviction for that Calloway Circuit case was for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Reed was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with the outstanding warrant for his failure to appear. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Robert A Gilreath, 46, of Murray, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.