COLDWATER — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that family members of a man who died Monday afternoon following a shooting in northwestern Calloway County were located.
In a news release, CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said the Calloway County Coroner’s Office was able to make contact with family members of a man identified as Luis A. Mancilla Jr. sometime on Tuesday. This came after an extensive effort had been made to notify family members with the public, as well as the Kentucky State Police Intelligence participating as well.
In an earlier release, Cash said it was believed that Mancilla’s family resided in California. He was shot outside a residence along Cook Store Trail near Coldwater at about 12:30 Monday afternoon and later died at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. As of Tuesday evening. no charges had been filed in the shooting and the investigation was continuing.
