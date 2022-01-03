MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed two new deputies to the force, as both were sworn in by Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes on Monday.
Deputy Nicholas Hopkins is a native of Calloway County, having graduated from Murray High School. Hopkins began his career as a court security officer in July of 2021. The transition from court security officer to deputy sheriff has been a goal of Hopkins since he first applied to the department.
Deputy Zach Chapman is a native of Muscogee, Oklahoma. Chapman joins CCSO after having served approximately five years in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Both new deputies will attend the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Basic Law Enforcement Academy prior to being assigned to a patrol position.
“As Sheriff, it’s important to me to give men and women who were born and raised in Calloway County, as well as veterans, an opportunity to serve this community,” said Sheriff Nicky Knight. The addition of these two deputies brings the department’s deputy force up to full strength.
