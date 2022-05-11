MURRAY - Cody Rogers will join the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office as a Court Security Officer. Rogers will be working full-time, assigned to the staff of the Calloway County Judicial Building. Soon, he will attend Court Security Officer Basic Training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, Kentucky.
“Please join us in welcoming CSO Rogers to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office,” Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said in a press release.
