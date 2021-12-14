MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed Deputy Zachary White to the department.
White is a native of Calloway County and is a graduate of Calloway County High School.
He joins CCSO after beginning his career with the Murray Police Department in 2020. He graduated from Kentucky’s Department of Criminal Justice Training Basic Police Academy in March of 2021, after serving as a squad leader for his class as well as receiving the Physical Fitness Excellence Award.
“Please join me in welcoming Deputy White to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office family,” said Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight.
