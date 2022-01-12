MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office on Monday welcomed retired Kentucky State Police Trooper Russell Boyd to the department as a reserve special deputy.
Boyd is a longtime resident of Calloway County and graduated from Calloway County High School. He began his career in public service in 1994 with KSP, where he remained until his retirement in 2013. Boyd then continued serving the citizens of Calloway County as a firefighter with the Murray Fire Department until mid-2021.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight utilizes the reserve special deputy program to supplement law enforcement services alongside full-time sworn deputy sheriffs during patrol, special events, natural disasters and other times when additional law enforcement officers are needed.
