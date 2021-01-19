From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:
MURRAY — On Tuesday, at approximately 4 p.m., deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for a report of a small child there with serious injuries. Upon their arrival, deputies conducted a cooperative investigation with the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services.
Amanda S. Hernandez, 22, of Murray, was arrested and charged with second- degree assault (Class C Felony) and first-degree criminal abuse (Class C Felony). She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
The investigation is continuing by Sgt. Charles Tidwell. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270- 753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
