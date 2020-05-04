CALLOWAY COUNTY — A Murray man was seriously injured late Friday afternoon in a wreck along KY 94 west of Murray.
In a news release, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Calloway County E911 Communications received a report of a traffic accident with injuries at about 5:49 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of KY 94 West just east of the Lynn Grove community.
CCSO said, upon arrival at the scene, Deputy James Beeler observed a single vehicle had crashed into a tree. CCSO said that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Russell J. Trites, 58, of Murray, was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Investigation determined that Trites was traveling east on 94 when the vehicle exited the left shoulder of the roadway, continued for about 250 yards through a field, then struck a large tree. CCSO said Trites was extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means through efforts from personnel of Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County EMS.
A unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Trites to a nearby field. By that time, a medical helicopter from AirEvac Life Team had arrived in the area and was ready to receive him. The helicopter then flew Trites to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
A spokesperson with Vanderbilt said Sunday evening that Trites is in critical, but stable, condition.
CCSO said the investigation into the wreck is being led by Beeler and is still ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.