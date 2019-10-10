MURRAY — A two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Murray sent a man riding a motorcycle to a hospital.
Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said the wreck occurred at about 10 at the intersection of KY 121 North and Bailey Road. Because of the location, both Calloway County and City of Murray emergency units responded to the scene.
Upon arriving, Steger said it was determined that wreck involved a motorcycle that had struck an SUV. The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Reuben Wyatt, 63, of Dover, Tennessee, was lying on the pavement next to the damaged motorcycle.
Steger said the driver of the SUV, identified as Guadalupe Thomas, 38, of Murray, stated that she was in the process of making a left turn from Bailey onto KY 121 when the collision occurred. He said Wyatt was headed west on 121.
Steger said Thomas stated that, as she was turning onto 121, there were two vehicles making back-to-back right turns onto Bailey, which prevented her from seeing the motorcycle. Steger said estimates are that Wyatt had slowed to perhaps 25 to 30 mph as the vehicles turned in front of him.
Steger said Wyatt received multiple injuries from the impact. He was treated for several minutes by emergency personnel before being placed on a stretcher and into a unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, which took him to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
An MCCH spokesperson said Wednesday that Wyatt was treated at the hospital, then transferred to a medical facility in Nashville, Tennessee for more extensive treatment of his injuries.
