CALLOWAY COUNTY – A wreck Thursday afternoon southeast of Murray resulted in the arrest of a Murray woman.
Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said emergency personnel were dispatched at about 1:45 p.m. to a report of a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries on KY 121 South, just south of the intersection with Cherry Corner Road. This is about four miles southeast of Murray.
Upon arrival, Cash said an SUV showing heavy damage was located off the west side of the highway.
An investigation showed that Lorie Akers, 39, of Murray, was traveling south on 121 when the SUV left the west side of the road. The SUV struck the front of a bridge before partially overturning and coming to rest on its wheels in a grassy area.
Cash said Akers was not injured. However, he said the investigation led deputies to determine that the wreck had happened due to impairment.
Cash said Akers was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, second offense and taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
CCSO reminds the public that anyone facing charges is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
