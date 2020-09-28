MURRAY — As the final few days for Americans to proclaim that they do, in fact, reside in the United States, officials in Murray and Calloway County are making a last-ditch appeal for anyone who has not participated in the 2020 U.S. Census to do so.
A check of the statistics from the Census Bureau Friday showed that while Calloway County as a whole has exceeded its participation percentage from the last count in 2010, it is still quite low compared to other parts of Kentucky. Calloway was responding at a 66% clip, which is up from the 63.6% it registered in 2010.
Meanwhile, Murray residents are responding at 63.6%, which is 3% percent behind the 66.6% registered 10 years ago. The last day to participate in the Census is Wednesday.
“I’ll go knock on doors or shake a tree to get people to be part of this,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes Friday afternoon, who said he is happy to see that the county’s percentage is higher this year, but was still looking at the big picture.
“That means, if those numbers are right, one-third of the people of this county haven’t filled it out. It’s such a simple process. It’s not invasive. It’s confidential. You don’t have to give out any personal information. It’s just a head count.”
It is also very important, Imes said, when it comes to areas receiving federal dollars for various projects and programs, as well as some state funds.
“You look at this federal grant we’ve applied for (concerning internet coverage in previously unserved parts of the county), anything like that comes down to your population. Everything these days is data driven and the main thing that goes with that is how many people are living in your area,” Imes said. “You also have the road formula for the state (to determine the amount of financial aid counties will receive for road work) and that, too, comes down to this population count. We need everyone to fill (the Census) out.”
Imes said this also goes for residents in the county seat of Murray, where Mayor Bob Rogers is trumpeting a similar cry.
“A lot of people talk about the financial aspect of it, which, yes, that is important. However, we need to be showing that we are a growing community,” said Rogers, who has said throughout this process that it is widely believed the city’s population when 2021 begins will be above 20,000. “That won’t show up unless we can get everyone involved and be counted.
“You also have to look at this with our business community, as in recruiting new businesses here. Those places want to go to areas that are growing and thriving. If your population goes backward, they’re going to start to wonder why.”
A former school superintendent in multiple Kentucky districts, including Murray, Rogers also said this count affects how education dollars are distributed.
Both the county and the city have facilities available to anyone not equipped with the internet to be able to complete the Census online. Imes said a computer is available in the first-floor conference room of the Calloway County Courthouse, while Rogers said Census personnel, as they have the past few weeks. will once again be at the City Hall lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Census workers are continuing to visit residents door-to-door as well.
“if they come to your house, please talk with them. They’re not there to invade your privacy and you will know that they’re with the Census Bureau because they will be easily identifiable,” Imes said. “It just takes five minutes and you’re able to get back to what you’re doing.”
“If anyone is having trouble with access, call us,” Rogers said, asking anyone in that predicament to call City Hall at 270-762-0300. “We’ll help you.”
