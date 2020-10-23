HAMLIN — Retiree Tom Zalud and fellow customers of the Center Ridge Water District in southeastern Calloway County found an unexpected, as well as unpleasant, surprise in their mailboxes a few weeks ago.
It was a notification from an entity called Bluegrass Water Utility Operating Company which is based in Lexington and had recently purchased the Center Ridge Water District, along with several other districts throughout Kentucky. The notification was an introduction, letting the customers know that the Lexington-based group had purchased the district and would be needing to raise rates in order to fund improvements on the districts’ infrastructure.
Zalud said that was not exactly a surprise. The proposed increase in the monthly rate, though, was another story. Center Ridge customers are being asked to go from a monthly rate of $22 to $105.84.
“According to my math, that’s 4 1/2 times. My first thoughts were that people aren’t going to be able to afford this,” said Zalud, who resides on Lake Point Lane in Hamlin with 25 to 50 other customers in the area known as Pine Bluff Shores. Also affected are the Center Ridge Lake Properties, LH&M Shores and Keniana Shores subdivisions. “In this community, we’ve got retired people like me who live on a fixed income, but there’s a number of residents that live check to check and, today, they don’t have any checks coming in because they can’t work (because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
“So they definitely won’t be able to afford this.”
In a letter, Bluegrass Water President Josiah Cox tried to explain the reason for the increases, which is not only happening in southeastern Calloway County but in 14 other districts throughout the commonwealth, all of which it has also recently purchased.
“Since we’re purchasing the infrastructure that serves your home, Bluegrass Water has invested nearly $2.5 million in urgently needed improvements in Kentucky communities to ensure you, your families and neighbors have access to clean. safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Additionally, Bluegrass Water intends to invest an additional $3.5 million to ensure safe and reliable service,” Cox said in the letter.
“As a result of these efforts and additional improvements planned for the next 18 months, Bluegrass Water expects to submit a request on Sept. 30, 2020, to the Kentucky Public Service Commission for a general adjustment of rates charged for service in order to increase annual water operating revenues by $336,747 and sewer operating revenues by $2,177,052.”
The letter went on to say that the date for these rates to go into effect will be Oct. 31. Also, at the end of the letter, is included contact information for the Kentucky Public Service Commission for anyone wishing to make comments regarding Bluegrass Water’s application or “timely requests for intervention.”
Zalud said he has learned that the deadline for such responses is Oct. 31. He said he has attempted to contact Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Congressman James Comer, but has yet to receive a response. He also contacted Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes the day after receiving the letter and Imes returned his call and spoke with him for several minutes the following day. He said Imes advised him that there probably was not a lot he could do, advising Zalud and others to file a complaint with the Office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, but Zalud said having a sympathetic ear gave him comfort.
Imes talked about the situation Wednesday, following a meeting of the Calloway County Fiscal Court.
“I’m not at all happy about it. When you go up 364%, that’s just disrespectful. I don’t know anything about this company, but I did see a list of 15 different water districts that they bought throughout the state and (Center Ridge) was the highest increase by far. I think there were others that were at 200%,” Imes said, adding that he urged Zalud and the two or three other Center Ridge who have contacted to voice their concerns to the commission. “Now, granted, that water system is not in good shape. It’s had problems for years.
“They got a grant to make improvements on it several years back I believe, but I don’t know how the money was used, but they’ve had leaks there all of the time. I get that and I understand (Bluegrass Water) has got to have capital to make it better, but I’d think they could be a little more lenient.
Imes said that he has sent a letter to the commission. He said, from his experience, this is also not an issue that can be handled by state legislators.
Meanwhile, Zalud said there are two things that particularly bother him. Obviously, there is the amount of the increase, but he also said he is concerned about the amount of time given for the district’s 336 users to respond.
“So we get this on the 5th and have until the 31st to file complaints. We are dismayed by that,” he said, adding that it does appear the Pine Bluff Shores community is organized in this matter. “We got these on a Monday and the next day, we had a neighborhood couple going around handing out fliers to make sure people knew what was going on. The neighbors on my street at least, they’re all up in arms about it.”
Zalud said complaints can be filed online at psc.ky.gov/PSC_Webnet/Inquiry.aspx. Letters can be sent to: Kentucky Public Service Commission, Public Information Officer. P.O. Box 615, 211 Sower Blvd., Frankfort KY. 40602-0615. Also all complaints must include the case identification number — 2020-00290.
