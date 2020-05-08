MURRAY — A look at the weather forecast for tonight and Saturday morning has to be producing concern for anyone who works with vegetation.
The National Weather Service Office in Paducah is calling for “areas of frost” throughout its coverage area of western Kentucky, southern Illinois, southwestern Indiana and southeast Missouri. This spells danger for crops planted in recent weeks, flowers and other plants.
“That (frost) can actually be more detrimental to some plants than just cold temperatures,” said Calloway County Extension Agent Matt Chadwick Thursday afternoon, ahead of what is expected to be a brief cold snap that will bring low temperatures Saturday morning into the mid-30s. “That’s because that precipitation (frost) that freezes damages the cuticles on the outside of the plants and that’s where they can’t really protect themselves. Now, some handle it better than others.
“Still, you have situations where, say, winter kale has lived all winter long, then it gets snow on it (after none has fallen until March or April) and it hurts it. You also have something like spinach, which can handle the cold temperatures pretty well, but it can’t handle frozen precipitation and none of our summer plants are built for that either. Some people I’ve talked with the last few days who have planted tomatoes and peppers on kind of a large scale are concerned. If those get frost, they won’t handle it well.”
Chadwick said 35 degrees usually would mark the lowest-allowable temperature for plants to survive, but this weather system may produce a unexpected, and very unpleasant, result.
“Even if we manage to hang around 36 or 37, we can get a little frost. That phenomenon happens every now and then,” he said, adding that there could be a saving grace. “Air temperature is usually measured four feet off the ground, so there is a huge heat sink there (to the ground). It also helps that the ground is already a little moist (from recent rains) because that holds in more heat.
“It may actually be warmer than 35, if that’s where we are (tonight into Saturday morning), at the ground, and it will really help things if we’re not at that temperature for but 30 minutes or so. If it’s extended past that, then we could see problems.”
In talking with officials in Illinois and other parts of Kentucky, Chadwick said those areas, north of Murray, are expecting major problems from this cold snap.
“For instance, we don’t have a large alfalfa farmer here locally, but if we did and they’re, say, a week-and-a-half from cutting that crop, I’d be making the suggestion right now that they go ahead and cut it because that crop is going to be damaged,” Chadwick said, concentrating on a crop that is grown in Calloway County, wheat. “It could get hurt pretty bad, depending on what stage it’s in. It does help, believe it or not, that we’ve not had a whole lot of warm weather so far this spring, but there is an opportunity for wheat to be damaged for sure.”
Chadwick also said there is a good chance row crops, namely corn and soybeans, will have to be replanted after this weekend, though he said this would be avoided if the mercury would stay above 35 degrees. However, this is actually not an unfamiliar fate for farmers.
“It’s not uncommon for them to have to do some replanting every year, though it does hurt a little bit,” he said. “Usually, that will be because they have a field that washes out or floods (from springtime rains).”
As for more domestic growers, Chadwick said protection of flowers probably needs to be begin this afternoon.
“You need to do that before the sun goes down,” he said of the need to use coverings, like plastic or fabric. “If possible, you need to trap some of that heat in there (ahead of the pending cold) and whatever you use needs to go all the way to the ground. Remember, you’re trapping heat and it’s not like you’re getting ready for just a little light frost this time.”
Chadwick said gardeners need to be careful. With rain forecast to fall today, coverings could add weight, which could cause breakage. To counter this, it is suggested that a wooden or metal stake be used to prop up the cover and keep it from making contact with the plant.
