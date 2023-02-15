Chamber breakfast speakers talk benefits of special needs hiring

Culver's of Murray co-owner Kris Foster, left, and Laura Miller, western regional director for Special Olympics Kentucky, spoke to Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday about the benefits of hiring individuals with disabilities, special needs and neurodiversity.

MURRAY – The speakers for Tuesday’s Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast told local business owners that workers with special needs are among the most reliable and loyal employees they will likely have the privilege of hiring.

Laura Miller, western regional director for Special Olympics Kentucky, and Kris Foster, Culver’s of Murray co-owner, spoke on the topic of “Employing Individuals with Disabilities and Neurodiversity.” Miller said their talk would specifically refer to individuals with intellectual disabilities (ID); Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD), which applies to people who have average cognitive ability but difficulties with a particular academic area; ASD (autism spectrum disorders) and neurodiversity.

