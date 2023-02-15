Chamber breakfast speakers talk benefits of special needs hiring

MURRAY – The speakers for Tuesday’s Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast told local business owners that workers with special needs are among the most reliable and loyal employees they will likely have the privilege of hiring.
Laura Miller, western regional director for Special Olympics Kentucky, and Kris Foster, Culver’s of Murray co-owner, spoke on the topic of “Employing Individuals with Disabilities and Neurodiversity.” Miller said their talk would specifically refer to individuals with intellectual disabilities (ID); Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD), which applies to people who have average cognitive ability but difficulties with a particular academic area; ASD (autism spectrum disorders) and neurodiversity.
“(Neurodiversity) is a term … that's really emerging in research and literature, and that is really a larger term that encompasses those who basically think and process differently,” Miller said. “So it includes individuals on the autism spectrum, and it could be ADHD and lots of other neurological differences as well.”
Foster said Culver’s of Murray employs seven young adult crew members with intellectual disabilities of varying degrees, and she said the effectiveness of the team is one of the main reasons why the restaurant was recently able to win the national Culver’s Crew Challenge, making it the first Culver’s franchise ever to win that title for a second time. Miller said the success of the employees with intellectual disabilities could be partly attributed to something called the “Pygmalion effect,” which essentially occurs when high expectations lead to high performance.=
Miller pointed to U.S. Department of Labor employment statistics that showed that 77% of people without disabilities participate in the workforce, while only 40% of those with disabilities participate. Of those with disabilities, 30% are not “engaged,” and 66% of people who specifically have ASD are not engaged.
“That means they really aren't gainfully employed,” Miller said. “They may be in a day program, but they aren't out in the community and working in competitive employment.”
Foster said that one of the qualities that makes a good employee is loyalty to the workplace, and that trait certainly applies to the Culver’s employees with intellectual disabilities.
“Just to give you an idea, I mentioned that we have seven young adults that are working with us with intellectual disabilities,” Foster said. “Out of those seven, one of them has been with us for eight years, one has been with us for seven years, two have been with us for six years, and then the rest are (about) one or two years. It's really amazing to have that kind of a loyalty in the workplace and not have that turnover, so that's been an amazing asset to us.”
Foster said she is proud that the restaurant has been able to discover and utilize untapped potential in these employees.
“When we brought these people on, we spent time trying to get to know what their strengths were and what their weaknesses were,” Foster said. “We try to work with them on the areas where they're being successful, so we have reasonable but very high expectations when they're working, and they really step up to that. It's just really amazing the culture that they bring, the talent that they have. So that is really exciting.
“(The way) we promote an inclusive work environment is simple: we just treat them like we treat everybody else. They are really fun to be around and they make it really easy. I would say that if you would like to have an employee that is going to come to work on time in a great mood and focus on completing tasks consistently, then that's what you'll find when you hire somebody that's in that situation.”
Foster said her employees with intellectual disabilities also have a lot of community support, and many regular customers have gotten to know them by name and enjoy seeing them often.
“Having worked at the restaurant for as long as they have, they have people that come in regularly, know them and maybe go and see them at one of their Special Olympics events,” Foster said. “That’s just wonderful when they have that happening, and that means a lot to them.”
Miller said Culver’s began employing high school kids with intellectual disabilities eight years ago because the Calloway County School District’s employment specialist was looking for educational opportunities for its students at the time. She said employers who want to provide opportunities for kids with special needs should feel free to reach out to local schools because the accommodations made for those students in an educational setting can be easily transitioned into the workplace.
“When your schools come knocking (and say) ‘We have these students to place,’ I encourage you to be open and welcoming and use that as an opportunity to learn from them about accommodations and support that could be given,” Miller said.
