MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce continued its “Casual Conversations with Women in Business” series last week, discussing how they have overcome some of the challenges that have come up since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The participants were all current members of the chamber’s board of directors. They included Cui Liu, founder of Cui Liu Designs; Katrina Coffelt, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Bridges Family Center; Janette DeWitt with Kopperud Realty, who is the current chamber board chair and the president of the Murray-Calloway County Board of Realtors; and LaCosta Beane-Hays, who is the past chamber board chair and McConnell Insurance Agency’s client and community relations coordinator.
DeWitt said she is 1998 Calloway County High School graduate and she went to college at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. She said she had traveled many places, but feels that Murray is the best place on earth.
Beane-Hays said she graduated from Murray High School and Murray State University. She said she thinks Murray is a great place to live, work, play and raise her family, adding that her family enjoys being very community-oriented.
Liu said she was born and raised in China and moved to the U.S. to study at the age of 16. She said she came to Murray in 1999 to attend Murray State University, graduating with an international business degree in 2003. She said she stayed here and founded Cui Liu Designs in 2015. Some of her customers include TJ Maxx and At Home.
“Murray has been very, very close to my heart,” Liu said. “I lived in China for 16 years; I have lived in Murray 21 years now, so I’ve lived in Murray (longer) than my actual home country. The biggest reason I started my business in Murray instead of anywhere else is because of the support my family and friends and the community has to offer here. I would say if anyone else was going to start something, I would definitely recommend they start it in Murray/Calloway County because the support you get from the local people and the community and the chamber has been tremendous for our growth.”
Coffelt said she was from Monico, a small northern Wisconsin town near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and went to college in Milwaukee. After moving to Colorado and getting her master’s degree at the University of Denver, she thought she would spend the rest of her life there. Her husband was from this area, so he talked her into moving to Murray in 2008. She said it now feels like home and she feels as if she had lived most of my life here. Like Liu, she said that as an outsider, she felt the support of the community immediately as she started her business.
Bundren thanked the women for participating and got the conversation started.
“We have a very diverse group here today representing real estate and counseling, and we’ve got business owners,” Bundren said. “It’s just really exciting to see a unique group on our board serving to bring in different perspectives … As we all know, the pandemic has caused a lot of issues in our local economy with business, and it’s really affected every part of our lives in some way or another. I know that as a board, we’ve talked about it; it has affected us at the chamber, certainly, as we’ve seen businesses close or unable to renew their membership, choosing dues versus paying an employee or something (else). Those are hard decisions that businesses are having to make, and we still want to be supportive.
“And we know that in your industries, you’ve experienced hardships as well. So how do you feel like, in your industry or your business, you have turned it into opportunities or had to innovate or change?”
Not surprisingly, Liu said 2020 had definitely been the toughest year for her business and team. She said she had set some ambitious goals for 2020, but then production for her products stopped in January after the pandemic began hitting overseas.
“All of the orders that we booked, we couldn’t ship,” she said. “Then in February, overseas, the situation got a little bit under control and production started back up, so our orders started piling up. Then in the third week of March, the majority of our customer stores had closed because all of those are brick-and-mortar stores.”
At that point, Liu said she was “living in fear” because she had “zero control” over what would happen next. She said she was “transparent” with her team and told them that although she didn’t know what they were going to do, they were going to do it together and get through it. She said that ultimately, because COVID-19 forced them to stop their main operations for the time being, it gave her company the opportunity to instead focus on strategic goals for the future, which included some initiatives she had been meaning to start for around three years.
Coffelt said that since she operates a mental health business, they were deemed essential by state government. She said they had moved their client data to a hard drive in January, so the timing of the pandemic actually turned out to be fortunate for her business. If it had happened six months earlier, she didn’t know if they could have continued.
Coffelt said her business has 750 active clients, so it was a huge challenge to make sure they were OK. She said most people don’t realize that as a small business, they don’t get paid immediately by health insurance companies. She said the pandemic changed how health insurance companies were doing business, so companies that would have normally paid after 30 days were now sometimes taking up to 90 days.
“So when it first initially started, I knew we would be fine, but I was really concerned about the two months later and how that was going to roll,” she said. “We had to work really hard making sure we were connecting with our clients, that clients still knew we were there and that we were still providing the same quality over telehealth, which to be honest, is really difficult to do. Most people feel much more connected when you’re in a private room. So there were a lot of pieces from the business side to client care, and people were scared.”
Coffelt said she also had the added challenge of having a baby right at the time she decided to close the offices for in-person visits.
Beane-Hays said her office remained open after the lockdown, but everyone worked remotely at the beginning. She said she felt a strong sense of appreciation from the clients as she and other employees worked on their claims and answered their questions. She said they pride themselves on meeting clients one-on-one, so it was hard being unable to do that. She said she had learned a lot of patience and humility throughout the ordeal.
“Not everybody is (technically proficient), but I have filed several claims for people who have been diagnosed with COVID, and taking the time to actually talk with them and go over how they’re feeling and how they’re progressing, I have gotten more compliments during this pandemic than on a regular day-to-day basis,” she said.
DeWitt said that when the pandemic first started out, she wondered how it would even be possible for people to buy and sell houses. Although real estate agents were considered essential workers, they had to figure out completely new ways of doing things. For example, agents couldn’t get into the courthouse to get deeds like they normally would, but DeWitt said the Calloway County Public Valuation Administrator and Clerk offices were extremely helpful in getting them all the records they needed. Meanwhile, loan applications were able to be done online, but signing deeds required a different strategy.
“We were essentially going and doing ‘drive-by’ closings,” she said. “One set would pull in (to the parking lot), the attorneys would bring stuff out and they’re gloved up and everybody gets to keep their pens. So you get innovative and do things that you never have done before.”
DeWitt said agents relied on Facebook Live, Skype and FaceTime to show properties to prospective buyers. She said the thing that was most heartbreaking is that some clients were under contract and very close to closing on a house but were laid off before they could. That created a “domino effect” because one sale falling apart often causes at least one other connected sale to also fall apart, she said.
DeWitt said that a major problem with real estate right now – not just locally, but nationwide – is that there is not enough inventory. She said 75 houses are currently listed for sale in Calloway County, and there are 56 houses currently under contract or pending to close before the end of the year. She said she was grateful business had picked up so much because you never know when the market will become stagnant again.
Bundren noted that the pandemic had been very stressful for working women, and in addition to the unemployment caused by the pandemic, the Briggs & Stratton plant closure that began last year had also resulted in a large number of people having to file for unemployment.
Bundren asked the participants to name anything they thought the community could change for the better. Beane-Hays said individuals sometimes assume certain organizations have decided for no good reason to not provide a service. She said she wished individuals, before making assumptions and speaking negatively about an organization, would instead research if there is a good reason the service is not being provided. One reason is that the particular service might not be within the scope of their duties and mission, she said. On that subject, Bundren added that she appreciated Mary Scott Buck and all the volunteers with Calloway County Collective helping people find the resources they needed during the pandemic.
DeWitt said her hope is that the community could make strides on bringing high-speed broadband internet to all parts of the county, which was important before the pandemic, but even more so now with people having to do so many more things remotely.
The next “Casual Conversations with Women in Business” webinar is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 10. Participants will be Carrie McGinnis, director of Murray State University Alumni Relations; Jennifer Apple, the chief client officer for Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB); Kathy Stanfa, the senior manager of customer quality assurance for Saputo Dairy Foods; and Lisa Cope, executive director for Playhouse in the Park.
