MURRAY — With many people taking advantage of sales on Black Friday this year, the Murray-Calloway Chamber of Commerce wants to encourage everyone to keep local businesses in mind over the weekend as folks begin their holiday shopping.
Michelle Bundren, chamber president, said Small Business Saturday has been an ongoing endeavor to encourage people to shop small within their communities. She said that one of the biggest advantages to shopping local is not only to availability of unique items, but the support members of the community give to their neighbors. This year marks the 10th annual Small Business Saturday, which American Express created.
“American Express started this national campaign about nine years ago, and the chamber works to promote that day as well as the hashtag ‘#shopsmall,’” Bundren said. “We work as a neighborhood partner. You can go on their website and apply to be a community champion and they send you a bunch of canvas bags and signs that we then distribute to our small businesses that are members of the chamber.”
Bundren said the chamber works to help promote these businesses through social media.
“We encourage the community to support their friends and family and neighbors who own businesses in Murray, and to shop locally on Saturday,” Bundren said. “We have probably 30 retail or boutique businesses, local coffee shops, and restaurants; we encourage people to eat locally while they are shopping as well.”
Bundren said that Small Business Saturday also helps to keep money within the community. With the advent of online shopping, she said this is something that is more important than ever.
“Small businesses are what make a community unique from a shopping experience that you can’t have online; getting the interaction as well as getting to touch and feel a product,” Bundren said. “So the interaction as well as customer service you get with a small business is completely unique. Those businesses that are in your community offer unique products you can’t find anywhere else.
“But a dollar spent at a local business turns over in the local economy much more than if you spend it online or out of our community. So we encourage people to spend so that money turns over more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.