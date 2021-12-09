MURRAY - The Women in Business Luncheon resumed this year after taking a year off for COVID. Wednesday’s event was held at The Barn at White Oaks to a capacity crowd of business women throughout the Murray community.
Sponsored yearly by Walter’s Family Pharmacy, this year’s event featured Channing Lewis, owner of Baxter & Me in Corinth, Mississippi, who shared her success story, crediting her faith in God, who led her on this path after enduring much adversity.
Lewis said she always had a vision of graduating from college, getting married, having children and living in a home with a “white picket fence.”
But that wasn’t the path her life took.
“I didn’t finish school, married young and then experienced a very painful and unexpected divorce when my son Baxter was three years old,” said Lewis.
Lewis said she struggled and prayed to God in desperation to figure out what she was going to do and how she could support her son.
“It was a very dark time,” she said. “But I had to figure out what to do.”
Even though Lewis had never picked up a paintbrush in her life, she began to paint.
“I was managing an apartment complex and they were doing some new construction,” she said. “I started picking up scraps from the dumpster and painted scenes and uplifting messages on them. It was just Baxter and me. He would paint the solid background - blue was his favorite color - and I would paint the messages.”
Lewis took these paintings to the office and several of her coworkers asked to purchase them and then others began to ask for them and before she knew it, she was painting often. She then set up at a local market in downtown Corinth.
“I painted enough stuff to fill my Ford Fusion,” she said. “I put Baxter in the car seat and we headed to the market.”
Lewis said God was with her through the process - going from a place of feeling rejected and alone to painting pretty things and people being complimentary.
“It was wonderful!”
After a few years, she felt her confidence grow and she sensed God persuading her toward a new career path.
“I began painting in 2010, but I was still working my regular job,” she said. “After a while, I felt the Lord put it to me to fully invest in my painting. It was scary taking the leap as a single mother.”
She opened a small shop, selling only her artwork at first.
“It was a very small shop,” she said. But business was good and she decided to expand into a gift shop also and her mother and sister joined to help.
Lewis felt it was important for her to set up at a market.
“Atlanta is probably one of the biggest, but I was terrified of trying to set up in Atlanta, especially the first time,” she said. “I decided to go to the Dallas market and that too, was frightening, but I knew this is what I had to do.”
She was displaying her paintings in the temporary area of the market, but one of the permanent vendors asked that she join them and then her work was being displayed at the market five days a week throughout the year.
She set up in a garage and began to ship her hand-painted wares to stores across the country.
“I was the artist, sales manager and distribution manager,” she said.
Orders began to come in and she was painting day and night.
“My son and I were living in an apartment above the store and once I would put him to bed, I would go downstairs and paint more,” she said.
Because of the demand, she knew she had to start printing instead of hand-painting.
Lewis now has a warehouse where she has 10 employees. Her work has been featured on “Good Morning America” and is also licensed and reproduced for retailers like Bed Bath and Beyond and Home Goods, according to a press release.
One of her favorite quotes that she paints all the time is, “I am thankful for my struggle, because without it I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strength.”
“All I know to say is what God says: ‘We are loved and we are worthy and through Christ we can do anything. God uses your failures and disappointments for his glory.’” n
