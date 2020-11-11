MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce continued its “Casual Conversations with Local Women in Business” series Tuesday with representatives from Murray State University, a local bank, a food producer and the community theater.
The webinar’s roster of speakers included Carrie McGinnis, director of Murray State Alumni Relations; Jennifer Apple, chief client officer for Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB); Kathy Stanfa, senior manager of customer quality assurance at Saputo Dairy Foods; and Lisa Cope, executive director for Playhouse in the Park.
Cope said she had been at the Playhouse for about 12 years. She lives in the Graves County community of Farmington near the western border of Calloway County and was a paralegal for many years before she was hired by the Playhouse board.
McGinnis lives in Trigg County and is now in her fifth year at Murray State. Before she moved to Kentucky 18 years ago, she worked at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia, and she said that whenever she received press releases or publications from Murray State, she always thought it seemed like it would be a great place to work. Although she earned her undergraduate degree in broadcast journalism at Northern Illinois University, she earned her master’s degree in organizational communication at Murray State earlier this year. After working in radio for more than a decade, she made the move to higher education with a job at Hopkinsville Community College before she got the opportunity to come to Murray State.
Apple said she is a Murray State graduate and has lived in Murray for more than 30 years. She has been at CFSB for 37 years and has done just about every task one could do at a financial institution.
Stanfa graduated from Murray State and worked in the health care industry for seven years before she used her nutrition background to move over to the dairy industry. Although she lives in Tennessee, she said being on the chamber board has helped her get to know Murray/Calloway County very well.
As with previous webinars, Bundren asked the participants how they adapted to COVID-19 in their industries. Stanfa said there had been no real changes to the production line, but everyone on the line and in the office were now wearing masks. She said the pandemic had increased sales of Saputo’s products at retailers, mostly grocery stores, adding, “That type of business has just exploded.” However, the impact on their food service customers has been extremely hard, she said.
“The impact to the restaurant industry has been difficult and challenging, and of course, the volume has gone down,” Stanfa said. “When COVID-19 first hit us and the guidelines were set by our governor to close restaurants and reduce service hours, those industries (had to react quickly). We had trucks on the road that had to turn around and come back to our dairy. (We wondered) ‘What do we do with all this food?’ Then there were food banks that weren’t getting the food, so that was just an incredible challenge – more for the logistics of dairy and food service than actually the production part of it.”
McGinnis said that when Murray State had to send students home in mid-March, there was obviously a big concern about what revenue would look like moving forward. At the beginning of the crisis, she was impressed by how well the university handled the move-out, meticulously scheduling the moves of individual students over the course of a week to maintain social distancing. After all that was over, though, administrators immediately had to start thinking about how to bring students back in the fall.
McGinnis said she served on a COVID task force, which first started having conversations in early February about how Murray State would react if and when the virus reached Kentucky. She said the University Advancement division – of which Alumni Relations is a part – had to consider whether or not they should even be asking people to give when they were hurting from the economic fallout of the pandemic.
“I’m proud to report that although we have seen an impact – of course, as everybody has – our donors don’t tend to lean on COVID as a reason not to give. They have continued to be generous in spite of the fact that we spent months unable to actively ask them.”
McGinnis said her office frequently used the mantra, “Pivot, not panic,” which is now a headline in the upcoming Blue & Gold magazine. She said that after staff were sent home, they spent a couple of weeks trying to figure out a path forward. Although it was typically outside their range of duties to contact students instead of alumni, the Alumni Office staff called more than 1,000 students to check on them and see if they needed anything.
Homecoming weekend is always a big part of her office’s responsibilities, and this year, she and her staff used the fact that large crowds couldn’t attend in person “as an opportunity to engage populations of people who you can’t always get to.” She said there are alumni all over the country and world who normally can’t make it back for homecoming, so the Alumni Relations Office created a series of speaker events with distinguished alumni and “invited people all over the world to reconnect, and they did.”
“Homecoming week was crazy,” McGinnnis said. “I pray we never have to do 25 virtual events in one week again, but we learned that we could do it, and I feel like we did it well. We had participation from five different countries and from coast-to-coast.”
Like McGinnis, Apple said CFSB personnel also started talking in February about how to respond to the coronavirus, but it still didn’t seem fast enough.
“Trying to get a financial institution to make a change quickly is like trying to turn a battleship,” Apple said. “It doesn’t move that fast, and we’ve never been one of those that made really quick snap decisions, so we had to move a little bit faster than what we’re used to. So just like Carrie has a tagline, we adopted ‘Progress over perfection’ (as our mantra) because we are in an institution where i’s have to be dotted, t’s have got to be crossed and everything has to be perfect in our world. So we had to adopt a different philosophy to say, ‘It’s OK if we’ve got a few stumbling blocks, but the main thing is to make sure we’re here to serve our clients.’”
Banks were categorized as an essential business, but Apple said they had to close their lobbies to the public. After the lockdown began, employees were having to do jobs they had never done before, and they quickly learned it was possible to work from home. Apple said the banking centers had the infrastructure in place for employees to work remotely, but it had never really been tested before. She said they also spread employees out to socially distance, and that sometimes meant sending them to different branches where they normally didn’t work.
Cope said that when the week of the lockdown began, cast and crew members for the upcoming Playhouse production were in “tech week,” the last few days preparing the technical aspects of a show, such as lighting and sound. She said she kept telling everyone they had every intention of still putting on the show. Once the park closed, they had to cancel, and she still told the cast to keep practicing their lines because they would hopefully still be able to perform after a couple of weeks. Over the next few days and weeks, it became clear that they would not be able to go back to business as usual for a very long time.
“It was odd and hard and surprising,” Cope said, becoming emotional, “and I spent probably two weeks just crying, laying awake at night (wondering) ‘How are we going to do this?’”
Cope said Apple is the treasurer on the Playhouse board, and so she often expressed her worries to her, talking about how the revenue from performances, classes, workshops and other events is how the theater stays alive. The board had also purchased the Playhouse Annex building on Arcadia Circle in August 2019, so she was worried they were going to lose that if they couldn’t continue making payments on it. Like McGinnis, she also struggled with deciding whether or not to ask people for donations while people were struggling financially, but regular donors reached out to her offering donations even if they couldn’t give what they normally would have.
Finally, Cope and the board adjusted to the new reality and worked on plans to stage its annual summer camp for children virtually. They also got permission from the Calloway County Health Department to perform outdoors in the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion. She said the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation personnel and local Rotarians were very helpful in getting them set up for the outdoor shows.
Adding her own perspective to the mix, Bundren said that when the pandemic started, she and her staff began checking with members to see if there was anything they needed that the chamber could provide. Cope thanked Bundren and Apple for promptly answering every single one of her questions.
Like past webinars, Bundren asked the participants what they love about the community and to name one thing they would change if they could. Apple said she loved the people of Calloway County, Murray State and the community’s diversity and culture. She said it was harder to answer the second part, but she said she would like to see downtown Murray businesses grow and for that area to regularly be “bustling” the way it is on Saturday mornings when the Downtown Farmer’s Market is open. She said she would also like to see further improvements to the park system.
Stanfa said she agreed about the parks, saying they felt a bit small for a population of Calloway County’s size. She said she would also like to see bicycle lanes or a bike trail system in Murray and would like to see the Calloway County Public Library increase in size and capacity.
Regarding what could be improved, Cope said, “My first thought was 12th Street. It makes me crazy!” She added that she also loved the downtown area and that it always brought back memories of coming there with her grandmother. She said that even before COVID-19, she wished there were more options for outdoor dining, so she thought one of the few positive things to come out of the pandemic was that more restaurants had made an effort to provide that if they were able.
McGinnis said she loved how much the community supports Murray State because it means she doesn’t have to stoke alums’ passion but instead merely has to use that existing passion to achieve her goals. She said she also loved the number of women “at the table” making decisions in the Murray/Calloway community.
Stanfa said she would encourage any young woman – and wished she could encourage her younger self – to confidently participate, whether it is their job or anything else they do in the community.
“Whatever it is, whatever you do, you deserve respect; your voice deserves to be heard,” Stanfa said. “It matters not that you are female. It matters not that you may be the youngest person in the room. Please sit at the table. Do not shrink at the back of the conference room. Go to the meeting, sit at the front of the table, participate and feel confident. I think this generation coming through might do better than I did. I felt like I needed an invitation, and I really didn’t.”
Bundren agreed, saying that as a young woman, there have been many times she has felt out of place at meetings with business leaders, but she has gotten more used to it the longer she has been in the job. She said she and the chamber board are proud to have made the commitment to build toward having half of the seats on the board filled by women.
