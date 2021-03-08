MURRAY — Crisann Chandler was already proving herself to be an athlete of extreme ability before Saturday.
The Murrayan runs 10 miles every day, sometimes 15, and that is only in the mornings. Then, she comes home at about noon and engages in a second workout.
So climbing the equivalent of the tallest mountain in the world —Mount Everest — by using a ladder-based exercise machine was not going to intimidate her. And it didn’t.
Chandler not only completed the 29,032 feet of the Climb Mount Everest Challenge of the makers of the apparatus—Jacob’s Ladder —she did it in what appears to be a record for female participants. Competing at Murray’s Quest Fitness, Chandler finished the challenge in 5 hours, 34 minutes, which tops the previous mark by about half an hour.
“At least, that’s what we’ve found on the internet,” Chandler said Saturday afternoon, about two hours after she had rested a bit after a challenge that she said was quite taxing, even for someone of her athletic prowess. She has also ran a marathon, where she won the women’s division, and also has won the Murray Half Marathon’s women’s side.
“But this is different than what I’ve done before. My neck and my back were uncomfortable and I think that was because of the position you had to have for a long time. They weren’t, like, hurting to the point that I had to stop, but they were getting stiff.
“It’s like a full day’s workout right there, and I’m feeling a little tired right now. When I ran my full marathon (at nearby Land Between the Lakes), that only took me 3 1/2 hours. This was almost two full marathons time-wise, so I was a little more tired toward the end and it seemed as if the count of the numbers, as they were going by, started to get pretty slow. I was trying to keep my pace up, but I was starting to drag there at the end.”
Chandler said the makeup of this challenge is altogether different from a road race, her specialty. In a marathon or other race, a runner always has other runners to use as guides, even targets, on which to concentrate and try to pass in an effort to improve positioning. Saturday, it was just Chandler, a ladder and a clock.
“You literally have nothing else to focus on. You can’t watch the scenery change as you go by or try to speed up to keep up this person or a pacing group,” she said.
However, she was not alone. For starters, her personal trainer of the past 10 years — Charles Schulz of Murray — was at her side the whole time, providing both water and words of encouragement. Then, at about 10 a.m., she received a big boost when her family —husband Chris and daughters Calleigh, 6, and Carlyn, 4 — arrived to provide more enthusiasm.
“It was good to see them,” she said of how their arrival was perfectly timed with her schedule for tackling this challenge. “I split this up so that I did 10,000 (feet), then I’d rest about 10 minutes, along with changing my clothes, then I’d go another 10,000 and they came in for the end of that second 10,000, and I was able to get off and give all hugs and high fives and stuff.
“Then, my husband took the girls home so they could have lunch and they were able to get back right when I finished.”
Schulz said he had no doubt that Crisann was up to this task.
“Anything that she puts her mind to, she can do it,” Schulz said. “I mean, if you look at the marathon she ran, that was the LBL Marathon and that, to me, was one of the toughest courses I’ve seen for a marathon because of the hills and terrain over there. The first time out, in any marathon, she ran three hours and 40 minutes and got second place overall because she finished right behind a guy.
“Crisann runs 10 miles every single morning, so that takes a lot of discipline to do. This is a daily thing for her. But the type of discipline needed to make (Saturday’s challenge) happen is just unbelievable. This is not easy and if you were just to do this for, like, 200 feet, it lets you know real quick what you’ve gotten into. Her heart beat is probably going to be 160, 165 per minute during this and she’ll maintain that through this whole thing.
“But she’s comfortable with that heart rate, because she trains all the time at that rate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.