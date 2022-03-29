MURRAY – Calloway County’s elected state officials say they are in favor of a bill that would fund charter schools, though they say it likely won’t directly affect their constituencies.
Charter schools were legalized in Kentucky in 2017, but until now, they haven’t had a permanent funding mechanism. House Bill 9, which passed the House by a 51-46 vote last Tuesday, provides per-pupil state funding for charter schools. According to WDRB-TV, the bill cleared the Senate Education Committee on Monday by a vote of 8-3, with one “pass” vote. The station reported that the bill now moves to the Senate floor, and the upper chamber is scheduled to convene at 1 p.m. EDT today.
State Rep. Mary Beth Imes voted yes on the bill last week.
“They amended it so that the school boards for each individual school – if the school has an enrollment of 7500 or under – it has to be authorized by the school board,” Imes said. “So basically, it’s not going to affect Murray, Calloway and Trigg County unless the schools want it.”
Imes said she believes some of the larger cities like Louisville are “desperately” in need of charter schools. Her main concern with the original version of the bill was whether or not it would take power away from local school boards, but she felt more comfortable with the bill after it was amended with the 7500-student threshold.
“When I realized that it’s not taking any authority away from our local schools and they can decide whether or not they would need the charter school or not, then I felt good about it,” she said.
Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray), a former member of the Murray Independent School District Board of Education, said he plans to support the bill when it comes to the Senate floor.
“Charter schools are divisive, like a lot of things that come up in public education circles,” Howell said. “With this bill, as it sits now, you have to have at least 7500 students in your school district for it to apply, so nothing of my district is ever going to hit 7500. It’s written now for two pilot projects – one in Louisville and the other one in northern Kentucky – and the real driving force with this, as I understand, is to try to shake up education in places where it isn’t working. The west end of Louisville is the flagship for places where public education is struggling.
“Jefferson County Public Schools has its own unique set of challenges that nowhere else in the state has. It’s a huge district, and their busing issues are so convoluted I won’t pretend to understand them, but the net effect is they have a lot of really underperforming schools. I hope that the charter school approach could help shake that up some. It’s the same thing with northern Kentucky; there’s a band (of schools) along the river up there that have struggled historically for years.”
Howell explained his support for the bill by referencing the old saying that “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.”
“(The current systems in Louisville and Lexington) hasn’t worked for years in these two areas, so maybe it’s time to try something different,” he said. “There’s a lot about the charter schools that I just intrinsically like. It allows schools to teach more material and less teaching the tests, which is a component of public education now, so I kind of like that part of (the charter school model). It also just gives flexibility.”
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said that if the bill becomes law, he is concerned about how it would affect overall funding for public schools across the state.
“House Bill 9 would allow charter schools to be authorized by several non-profit entities in the state,” Settle said in a statement to the Ledger & Times. “If this bill becomes law, it will shift public dollars to these charter schools. While we believe there would be minimal impact here in our county, we do believe it would drastically affect other districts in the state by reducing their funding significantly.
“There is no evidence or research to show that charter schools improve student achievement; conversely, they often serve as a segregation catalyst with stringent admission requirements that exclude students who may struggle academically or behaviorally. This bill would not improve education in our state and would only further burden our public schools.”
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said he is not necessarily opposed to charter schools, but he has advocated for public school choice for more than 20 years.
“The concerns I have are about the funding and if those dollars can be pulled from our current public schools when we’re underfunded at this time, as far as state dollars go,” Samons said in a telephone interview. “There seems to be confusion about something in the bill (dealing with) a portion of local taxes that would be awarded to these charter schools. I don’t know exactly what that process would be, as far as requiring the transfer or what the formula would be, so that’s a big question mark, for me as well.”
With the enrollment threshold of 7500 currently included in the bill, Samons doubted it would have an impact on rural districts since a memorandum of understanding would be required between the charter organization and the local district endorsing the application. Samons said, though, that he would like to see more of an emphasis from the General Assembly on funding all-day kindergarten instead of potentially diverting tax dollars to charter schools. He noted that kindergarten has received 50% funding for years and this year was the first time in his career it was fully funded, so he would like to see that funding become permanent and codified into law.
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Gov. Andy Beshear said he plans to veto HB 9 if it comes to his desk, adding that he opposes charter schools and believes the bill is unconstitutional in its current form. Other opponents have included the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence and Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass. The Prichard Committee issued a news release saying the bill doesn’t require a high-enough level of accountability, and Glass said the bill was a rushed piece of legislation that could make the education landscape even more challenging for students and “creates a vacuous space ripe for corruption and graft.”
