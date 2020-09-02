MURRAY — It has been a long time since Becky Ballard and her staff at Murray State University’s Cherry Expo Center have been busy.
The facility known for hosting a variety of agricultural-related events and activities annually has been very quiet since the middle of March. That was when the COVID-19 pandemic began entering everyday life in Murray and Calloway County, which caused the shutdown of pretty much every scheduled event in the community.
However, if one goes out there this week, a different story will emerge. There is life again as workers are busy preparing the place to host its first actual live event since a wild mustang and burro adoption event. And Expo Center Manager Becky Ballard could not be happier.
“We’re excited and we’re hoping everything stays on board and nothing changes,” Ballard said. “We’re hoping everything stays good so we can have this.
“We need people to help us too. Everybody needs to do what they’re being asked to do, which is wear a mask and social distance and not gather in large crowds. We want to have this.
“We’ve still got five days more to make it through to Saturday, so a lot can happen in that time.”
The Expo Center’s return to hosting events will be in an activity with which it closely identifies with, rodeo. In this case, it will be the younger set taking over the dirt arena floor in the form of the Little Britches Rodeo, a national circuit for contestants ages 5-18. Ballard said the majority of the contestants reside in western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee, but there could also be other states represented, such as southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Action starts Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m.and continues until about 2 p.m. Mutton busting, an activity that involves grade-school children attempting to ride a sheep for eight seconds, will be offered after the Saturday session concludes. Ballard said that is open to any child in the arena, not just contestants.
She said the efforts of her 13-person staff, all Murray State students, are particularly intense this week because they want their visitors to have the best possible accommodations.
“They have been out here cleaning everything, setting up all of the pens and bucking chutes. We’re getting the concessions area cleaned up and ready to go,” she said, adding that extra efforts are being made for jobs previously thought as routine. “Yes, (COVID-19 guidelines) do make everything a little more complicated, but I think everybody understands why we’re having to do things a little different.
“We’re doing it for everyone’s well being and I think we’re going to be alright.”
As for when this weekend arrives, Ballard said new guidelines for events at the Expo Center will be enforced.
“We now have limited spectator capacity. We’ve been told 50% will be allowed. So this building seats right at 2700 and that means we’ll be right around 1350,” she said, adding that personnel will keep a head count to prevent that number from being exceeded.
Other events are scheduled to follow at the Expo Center in September, including Ag Days on Sept. 16-17, a Wild Horse Ministry event on Sept. 23, and the Rafter O Horse Sale on Sept. 26. For a complete list of events at the Expo Center, visit www.murraystate.edu or phone 270-809-3125.
