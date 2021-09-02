MURRAY — Sunday afternoon, in a rather small but crowded room inside a Murray building, two people were the center of attention of an adoring audience.
They were graduating from the 12-month program at Serenity Recovery, which was formed in 2019 and has guided 23 people to the finish line of that program. Among those in attendance was one of the founders of Serenity, Holly Cherry, who sees herself in each person that enters that program because she was once in their shoes.
She knows about things like being arrested, seeing the inside of a jail cell, standing in front of a judge and, yes, the fight for sobriety. She won that battle in July 2013 and has been clean ever since, and she wants that for every person who comes through Serenity’s doors.
“I’m not going to act like it’s easy, although, for some of them, it is. Sometimes, they come here and they get it, but many others don’t and they struggle. Then, the light goes off,” Cherry said before saying a term that she says sums up not only her road to where she is today, but the kind of life the patients at Serenity someday can have.
“That’s the good dope! You know, we don’t make a lot of money for the hours we put in and the time it takes. It’s really emotional work because if (the patients) don’t do what they’re supposed to do, they’re going to go back to jail. But when it works and when they get it, it’s the best job in the world.
“I’m a convicted dope dealer from back in 2000 but now, I’m a hope dealer who can tell you how to get through life so you don’t have to go back to that lifestyle. And all glory to my creator. This is nothing that I do. This is all His show and I try to keep my ego out of it.”
Cherry and Serenity have a new and very loud voice of support too. Mitch Ryan is well-known in Murray and Calloway County, first as a multi-sport star athlete at Calloway County High School and now as an attorney and an elected member the Calloway County Schools Board of Education.
However, it is from his vantage point as an attorney that Cherry came to know him. For more than two years, he has worked with having clients placed into the Serenity program. A little more than a month ago, he accepted an offer to become a board member, and has become one of its most outspoken advocates in that short time.
He said he really does not feel that he has a choice.
“My big thing with this is that, while this has been a gigantic problem for years and years, the main reaction has been for people to turn their backs and say, ‘That’s not my problem, it’s your problem,’” Ryan said of society in general who attempt to proverbially wash its hands of the issue. “The narrative needs to change and we can do that in the smallest locales and communities if we all came together, because this is no longer ‘your’ problem, it’s our problem.
“And in a place like this, and I’ve seen it happen many times, when you open the door, people will move.”
Ryan said Sunday’s commencement at Serenity was particularly inspiring because one of the two graduates is a now-former client. He said he had not seen the person (who will not be identified) in more than a year since he had stood beside her at the defense podium inside the Calloway Circuit Courtroom in front of Judge James T. Jameson. The client was being sentenced and Jameson was having to decide if she could be allowed to serve her sentence in or out of jail.
“I will never forget. I stood in for her plea.She was broken and in jail garb and just wanted to know from me one thing … to make sure that what we were doing was going to get her out of jail. I didn’t know her story,” he said, fast forwarding to Sunday. “That was the next time I saw her and I mean, it was amazing.
“She looked like a million dollars, having given birth to a beautiful, healthy baby and she had this whole room of people cheering her on.”
Ryan said he also noticed the 53 current Serenity patients sitting toward the back of the room, watching as his former client and the other graduate, a man, were being celebrated.
“I can see their facial expression and their body language and I’m watching them and many of them were still guarded, weren’t excited. They clearly didn’t want to be there,” he said. “But as that commencement progressed, you could see changes in their body language.You could see something happening. They were watching this and they wanted it too.
“Now, it probably won’t last long, but for right now, in that moment, they experienced what that can be like.”
Serenity is faith-based like its similar neighbor, Benton-based Riverwoods Church, which has a satellite location in Murray. Both Ryan and Cherry strongly argue that Serenity is not in competition with Riverwoods.
“I’ve said this to so many people … we’re in this together,” Cherry said. “People think we’re in competition. No! We’re working together to help people get sober. Now, what works for them doesn’t necessarily work for us and what we do doesn’t work sometimes for them. We’ve had people come here and not do well, then they go to Riverwoods and do great. That doesn’t bother us.
“It just depends on your spiritual needs and our genres are a little different, but we are doing the same things, working the steps and finding the higher power that they can understand and live with.”
It is rare that representatives from both Riverwoods and Serenity are not present for Jameson’s sessions in Calloway Circuit. Many times, they sit on the same pew. And quite often, Jameson asks them for reports on defendants standing in front of him.
“Adam Williams (Serenity’s court coordinator) is usually there and one of the best things I can tell the judge when I’m arguing for probation, and he’s deciding ‘jail or probation,’ is to talk to Adam,” said Ryan. “Judge will say, ‘OK, Adam, how are they doing?’ And whether it’s Adam or the person from Riverwoods, I know they’re going to tell the truth.
“I’m a big cheerleader for (Serenity) and, as an attorney, I know what (the clients) need and I know they don’t need to go to jail because the jail has no resources. What am I supposed to do? What the judge wants to know is, ‘What is your plan so you don’t come back here again?’”
