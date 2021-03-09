MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates believes that his agency can take an active role in helping let residents know about events and activities that are happening in the community, as well as promote the various organizations involved.
That is the idea behind the inaugural Sports/Rec Expo that is scheduled for Saturday at Chestnut Park. And at a time where a global pandemic continues to remain a major force in everyday life, Yates said something like this event is needed in a community.
“The idea is if you’re not from Murray, like I was when I first arrived after taking this job, and you don’t know anything about the community at all, you can come to this and, in one day, learn about the many things we have here, particularly for getting your kids involved,” Yates said of the Expo that is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the James Gallimore Foot Golf Course inside Chestnut Park along Payne Street.
“Basically, what this is we like to call a one-stop shop, where parents can come and we’re going to have a map to show you where each vendor is and you’ll be able to get your kids signed up for flag football or a taekwondo class or you can learn more about the Murray Art Guild. We want you to see what these places have to offer in this community.”
Yates said COVID-19 guidelines will be recommended Saturday. These include the wearing of face masks and remaining six feet away from others without massing in large groups, if it can be avoided.
“I don’t think that’s going to be too big of a problem for us,’” Yates said. “We’re going to have all of our vendors so spread out, my guess is they will probably be about 30 or 40 feet from each other on the trails that run along the foot golf course.”
So far, eight vendors are committed to appearing Saturday. Host Murray-Calloway County Parks & Recreation will be joined by the art guild, the Girl Scouts of Kentucky, Be You Yoga Studio, Murray Academy of Music, Darnell Academy of Martial Arts, Jazzercize of Murray and Racer Nutrition. Yates said there is still time for others to join the list.
Any organization or group still wishing to be part of the lineup can phone the Parks & Recreation Office at 270-762-0325 or email Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator Jake Willis at jake.willis@murrayparks.org. Yates did acknowledge that there is a chance of rain being forecast for Saturday, but he is hoping that perhaps a window of good weather might arrive in time for the Expo.
Yates said that the plan, for now, is to go ahead with the Expo Saturday, unless rain becomes really heavy. That would require rescheduling the event.
“We are excited and delighted, to say the least, to finally get this thing off the ground and be this close to having it,” he said. “I wish they had radar figured out where you could book it for the next month in advance because, that way, I could have booked it for this last weekend (as Murray experienced near-perfect conditions) instead of this weekend coming up.
“Regardless, though, I think we can push through, and we can probably get it in with three hour, but, for now, we’re going to wait and see what happens.”
Yates said, depending on how Saturday goes, the future could require two Expos, one for the spring and one for the fall. Yates said the original idea for the Expo was, in fact, for it to have been a fall event, in September 2020.
“Well, COVID-19 kind of derailed all of that,” he said. “Jake and I were looking at this as kind of a fall kickoff kind of thing. I’m just glad now that we’re to the point we can do something like this.
“Before last November or December, I wouldn’t have thought anything was going on (for spring 2020 and beyond) with the COVID thing. But our tee ball and baseball numbers are going up and that’s a good sign for everything else I think. This is going to be a good test year for us.”
