MURRAY — Near the sixth anniversary of the death of her daughter at another’s hands in the South American country of Chile, Regina O’Neal of Murray is finally seeing what she has wanted for a few years actually happen.
Chilean authorities are reopening the murder case of Erica Hagan, who was 22 when she was found deceased inside an apartment on the college campus where she was teaching as part of a program with Georgetown College.
That news came late last week, bringing joy to a mother who has been seeking justice for her daughter since word of her death reached the United States.
“I started talking with Alejandro Vega from Chilean TV, which is the national television station there, late last week, and that told me something was happening,” O’Neal said Sunday, just before she was scheduled for a virtual conference with officials with the Regional Prosecutor of La Araucania’s office, which covers the community of Temuco. It was inside an apartment complex on the campus of Colegio Bautista in Temuco that Hagan’s body was discovered on Sept. 5, 2014.
“Then, after I had talked with Alejandro, I started getting a communiqué from the (Chilean) consulate and I took that as a sign that I was going in the right direction.”
This development also came as a total surprise, she said.
“Until as late as (last Monday, Aug. 31), they were still making announcements that they were not going to open Erica’s case. It just wasn’t gonna happen,’ she said, indicating that two things happened that may have tipped the balance in her favor.
First, is what she described as an illegal entry of the apartment where Hagan is believed to have died. O’Neal said that apartment, sealed ever since Hagan’s discovery, was recently entered by officials of the campus, and this happened without anyone contacting O’Neil, Hagan’s father, Chris, or anyone else involved with the case. She said that this raised suspicions that something was not right.
“They went in with the reasoning that there was a fire in that apartment building, and, because the apartment belonged to them, they had the right to collect evidence to find out who started the fire,” O’Neil said, adding that alleged activity of a Chilean attorney gave the prosecutor’s office more reason to look more closely at this case.
She said she had sent a proposal to the prosecutor’s office in 2018 that listed 71 reasons why she believed her daughter’s case should be reopened. Activity with it had slowed after a Chilean man — Domingo Cofre, who was reported to be a security guard at the apartment complex — was first accused of Hagan’s murder, then acquitted in a 2015 trial.
O’Neal said that it was Cofre’s attorney who helped the prosecutor’s office decide to re-examine the case after he allegedly helped orchestrate the entry into the sealed apartment, after she said he had told her legal team that he wanted to help.
“We decided that the only information we wanted to share with him was the proposal I had sent to the prosecutor’s office in January 2018 with the 71 reasons.” she said, then describing her shock several days ago when she learned that the attorney had allegedly used that proposal to convince a judge to grant him and campus officials permission to enter her daughter’s former apartment.
And that, she said, is where the second reason the prosecutor’s office is now looking into the case again came into play — public pressure.
“I put out a public cry on Justica Para Erica Hagan (on a social media site) and I basically was crying and crying, saying how unfair it was, that in the U.S., an attorney would not be able to jump from one person, get all of the information he needed, then go represent another person. You know what I’m saying?” O’Neal said. “He had literally cut and pasted from my proposal into his proposal and did it in a different format, and I was able to prove it. I posted it to the page and that’s what really got the attention.”
O’Neal said the current climate in Chile is one of anger among its women because numerous crimes against women are not being solved. There have been large vigils honoring Hagan’s memory and those of others they believe the legal system has failed.
“They have started making it public. There’s a big feminist movement going on down in Chile. Men’s cases are getting solved, but women’s cases are just kind of surviving,” she said. “The people did this.”
Now, the prosecutor’s office appears to be much more forceful with its approach. O’Neal said three prosecutors have been assigned, one of whom has been working with her legal team for a few years.
“And the good news is not only are they going to try to solve Erica’s murder, they’re looking into prosecuting the people who covered it up too,” she said, explaining that, on a scale of 1-10, 10 being the most positive, her outlook has improved significantly.
“I’m at an optimistic 8 right now. I have felt a lot lower. I’m actually smiling now.
I haven’t smiled in a long time, except for the birth of my grandkids.”
