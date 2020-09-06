MURRAY — The Ledger & Times has learned that authorities in the South American country of Chile are reopening the investigation into the death of a Murray woman while she was teaching there five years ago.
In a press release from Friday, the Regional Prosecutor's Office of La Araucania in Chile said they vowed to reopen the case of Erica Faith Hagan, who was 22 when her body was discovered on Sept. 5, 2014, inside an apartment complex at Temuco, Chile. She was a teaching assistant in English at Colegio Bautista in Temuco through an arrangement with Georgetown College.
"The Regional Prosecutor of Araucania has resolved to reopen the investigation into the death of Erica Hagan, and commanded a team of prosecutors specialized in violent crimes and gender violence to carry out the proceedings that are conducive to clarifying the facts under investigation, determination of eventual perpetrators, either as direct authors, accomplices or accessories to the crime under investigation or who have concurred with direct acts to obstruct the investigation," the press release opened.
"The Public Ministry considers that the circumstance of there being any line not sufficiently addressed, as stated by the petitioner, warrants deploying actions that ensure respect for the fundamental rights of the victim, such as access to justice."
Hagan's mother, Regina O'Neal of Murray, said Sunday that she has a meeting to be conducted with virtual communications that is set for Monday afternoon with the prosecutor's office to further discuss the case. She said this comes after she has asked continuously that Chilean authorities reopen the case, particularly following the acquittal of a man in 2015 after he was charged with causing her death shortly after her body was discovered.
O'Neal has said that she believes that man was, in fact, innocent.
"I'm an optimistic 8 right now," O'Neal said of how she is feeling on a scale of 1 to 10 as far as feeling positive about the case and where it now stands. "Oh, I have felt a lot lower. I'm actually smiling now.
"I haven't smiled in a long time, except for the birth of my grandkids."
See more in Tuesday's Ledger & Times
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.