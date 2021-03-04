CALLOWAY COUNTY— Chesley Thomas always knew that doing such things as becoming directly involved in pursuing disaster aid funding for his home county was a possibility when he accepted the job as director of Calloway County’s Office of Emergency Management.
However, even Thomas had to pinch himself a bit Tuesday morning, as he stepped onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to be a passenger of a flight led by its host, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. Yet, as the chopper rolled onto the tarmac at Kyle-Oakley Field before vertically rising into the sky for a tour of flood damage throughout the county, it affirmed that, yes, he was in a job where this kind of thing could happen.
“It’s been an interesting year,” Thomas said after the Black Hawk returned to Kyle-Oakley, where Beshear then led a news conference to discuss what he had seen from from the air. “I tell you, I didn’t expect COVID-19, much less a Black Hawk ride with all of the other officials like this. Any other day, it would actually be enjoyable. And don’t get me wrong, it was a pleasant ride; the National Guard crew was tremendous to us.
“But, under the circumstances, unfortunately, it was very sad.”
From the air, Thomas said he saw mile upon mile of evidence that is a testament to the power of water. Numerous roads had been left with wide openings where pavement was washed away, in many cases, their accompanying culverts carried hundreds of yards from where they had been placed.
Some bridges were gone. Farmers’ fields were still under water and there was no idea how much damage had been done to them. All of this was the result of between 5 and possibly as much as 6.5 inches of rain that fell from late Saturday night into the early afternoon of Sunday.
Not seen from the air was damage inside the Murray city limits, where some homes and businesses were flooded. Those waters had receded by the time Beshear arrived on Wednesday.
What Thomas saw said made him start thinking about this disaster in another way than he had previously thought.
“It definitely gives you another perspective,” Thomas said, using a term that became pretty much vogue Tuesday. Everyone, from Beshear to Calloway Judge-Executive Kenny Imes to City of Mayor Bob Rogers to Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson, all talked about the “perspective” aspect of surveying the area from the air.
“I’ve seen videos of different disasters and it certainly is not just literal, but to see actually things like how far the gravel or the roadway is washed away and how large the scene is, all of these sites, it’s really interesting.”
Thomas said he was surprised at what he saw at times.
“As much as I already knew about how bad the damage was, from having been at some of these sites, to get in the air and see how spread out it is, you see a lot of things from the air that you may not notice from the ground.”
And that is where Thomas said the most important part of the governor’s visit Tuesday will have its biggest impact. By seeing, from the air, what cannot be seen from the ground, the motivation to help Calloway County better position itself to be in line for federal disaster relief funding becomes more intense than perhaps it was before he landed at Kyle-Oakley at about 7:30 a.m.
Beshear’s comments after returning to the airport seemed to tell the story.
“I’m here today to promise that the state is going to do everything it can to be a good partner. We look forward to helping you in digging out and rebuilding,” he said, adding that he believed the statewide threshold requirement of $7.5 million in damage will be reached, enabling Calloway to join a total of 29 counties and seven cities that have declared states of emergency to be in position for federal disaster aid.
“We freed up emergency resources statewide and complemented (Imes’) declaration. It came a few hours before (12 other counties and the seven cities) made their emergency declarations. The first one I saw was from here in Calloway County. That meant your officials were reacting and they knew the seriousness of the situation we were facing and they had the coordination to make sure we can resolve to remove red tape and get a full accounting of these events.”
Imes later said that he believes that accounting could take at least two, maybe three months.
“I think we’re talking longer than that,” Thomas said.
