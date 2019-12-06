MURRAY – The Rotary “Light Up Murray” Christmas Parade presented by CFSB will ring in the holiday festivities as lights fill up Downtown Murray at 5 p.m. today. The Rotary Club of Murray would like to take this opportunity to notify the public of scheduled street closings for Saturday, Dec. 7.
The time schedule for street closings is as follows for 3:15-7 p.m. Saturday:
• Main Street between 10th and Industrial streets
• Fourth Street from Olive to Poplar streets
• North 10th Street from Chestnut to Main streets (For parade lineup, limited access)
• Olive Boulevard from North 10th to 8th streets (For parade lineup, limited access)
• Sharpe Street from North 10th to 8th streets (For parade lineup, limited access)
• Payne Street from North 10th to 8th streets (For parade lineup, limited access)
These closings will help maintain order and safety during the Rotary Christmas Parade, a news release said.
Any questions, may be directed to murraychristmasparade@gmail.com.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said these closures are expected to remain in place for about two hours to allow the Christmas Parade to pass through town. Motorists may detour via side streets. Trucks should detour via U.S. 641-Business and KY 2594/Industrial Road. Caution is required due to heavy pedestrian traffic heading to the event area in downtown Murray. The Murray Police Department and other agencies will provide traffic control along the parade route, the KYTC said.
