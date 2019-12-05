MURRAY — The classic “A Christmas Story” will be coming to the stage of Playhouse in the Park this Friday, with shows running through Dec. 15.
Anyone with a television has likely seen the 1983 movie aired during the holiday season on repeat, but director Josh Byrne said he was surprised how many people he has talked to who haven’t seen the movie. The play follows humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s, where 9-year-old Ralphie Parker does his best to ensure a genuine Red Ryder BB gun finds its way under the tree for Christmas.
The film features many comedic and memorable moments, and Byrne said all of those elements are present in the production, with some minor tweaks for the stage.
“It is very similar to the movie; there are some differences,” he said. “Any time you translate something from film to stage, there have to be some changes, and it is transitional stuff, really.”
Byrne said that in the film, Shepherd is providing voiceover narration throughout the story. In the play, that task is handled by Ralphie himself.
“In the play, Ralph is telling it as grown up Ralphie, and he is on stage the entire time,” Byrne said. “Frankly, I think he has more lines in the play than he does in the movie, and instead of just being a voiceover, he is onstage the entire time. And it is a beast of a part.”
Byrne said all of the memorable scenes the fans of the movie would expect are in the play.
“Everything is there; the leg lamp, the scene with the pole, ‘Oh fudge,’ it’s all there,” Byrne said.
Byrne said the show has been fun to work on, and he had also had the opportunity to work on the show in the past.
“I did this show six or seven years ago in Mayfield, and I grew up with the movie,” Byrne said. “I plan to have the movie on the TV for at least 24 hours Christmas Eve. I was on the show selection committee the year we picked the show, and I said I would direct it. I know the movie like the back of my hand, so why not?”
Byrne said fans of the movie and those new to the story alike would be entertained by what the cast and crew had put together. The show opens Friday, with weekend shows running through Dec. 15. For more information, visit playhousemurray.org.
