CHERRY CORNER —It is possible that the highest attendance for a single activity this year in Calloway County past the mid-point of March was registered this past weekend in the Cherry Corner community a little southeast of Murray.
An expected crowd of more than 2,000 people, many of whom were from well outside of Calloway County, came to the McCuiston Family Ranch for the sixth annual West Kentucky Chuck Wagon Races, featuring not just horse and mule-drawn wagons moving at high speeds, but other events that oozed of the Old West. This included pasture roping, as well as a rodeo for the younger set as the event continued its meteoric growth.
“There are three times as many people here now as there were when they first started this,” said Henry Armstrong, who made the short drive from Lynn Grove to make sure he had a seat for this weekend’s action. “I’ve been here every year it’s been here. I’d rather watch a horse race than a car race.
“There’s excitement. There’s danger. There’s challenge and it’s kind of unique. Plus, Clinton, Arkansas is kind of a long way from here and that’s where they have the nationals every year.”
The person responsible for this event is its host, Darren McCuiston. He and a core group of family members, friends and many others from throughout the Calloway County community plan for most of a year on how the next event will be executed down to the smallest detail. Many people interviewed this past weekend said that planning is a big reason they return each year.
“It’s the second year we’ve been coming here and, man! They put on a wonderful event,” said Ray Nutt, who competed with his daughter, Karisa, this weekend. I talk to Darren all of the time and we just love coming here. They put on a great event and it’s growing every year.”
In an interview prior to this weekend’s event, McCuiston gave an idea as to why the event has grown.
“One of the things we’ve done is we’ve changed very few things,” he said last week. “We’ve stuck with the plan and we’ve stuck with doing things the spectators like to see and, if ain’t broke, then don’t try to fix it.
Being able to be part of this event is particularly satisfying for Ed Rehmus of Hazel, who along with Clint Holman of Batesville, Arkansas, the public address announcer’s call for the fans each year at Cherry Corner.
“Darren McCuiston and his family enjoy that Western lifestyle that is dying out. We needed something like this,” Rehmus said. “The thing is, this is not just about the McCuiston family. It’s Murray, Kentucky and Calloway County. It’s our friends and neighbors and businesses. You look around at the businesses that are displayed on the fences here, that’s them saying, ‘We need this for a new breath of entertainment in Calloway County ... Cherry Corner, USA.
“It actually pays homage to the way America was settled. You had the Oklahoma land rush and the last event of the day we have here each year are the classic wagons (wagons of at least 1,000 pounds). Those are similar to what our settlers went across Oklahoma in to get to their first piece of ground, so you’re bringing back history.”
