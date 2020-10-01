CHERRY CORNER — The community of Cherry Corner in central Calloway County is about to experience a sudden population growth, courtesy of one of its own.
The first weekend of October means one thing in these parts, and that is that Darren McCuiston is about to have about 2,000 people from across the nation at his farm for a few days of roping, riding and, racing.
It is West Kentucky Chuck Wagon Race time once again and McCuiston said he believes this year’s activity may hold more meaning because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking forward to it and I think a lot of others are too. They’re just dying for something to do,” McCuiston said Wednesday morning. The event gets started today with trail riding offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and team sorting set for 5 p.m. “People have been held back, held back, held back (because of COVID-19 restrictions) and there’s no better way to get out of that than to come to a show like we’ve got.”
Today and Friday — offering another trail ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and barrel racing at 7 p.m. — will serve as appetizers for the main event. That comes on Saturday when the namesake of the event, consisting of horse-drawn wagons racing at high speeds around turns and up and down hills, is unleashed at 2 p.m. That day will also include team roping at 9 a.m., a live auction at 6 p.m. and a ranch rodeo at 7 p.m. The auction will benefit St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
The weekend ends with more action on Sunday, including the second round of chuck wagon races at 1 p.m., as well as a junior ranch rodeo at 10 a.m. and a cowboy church session at 9 a.m.
“This is our sixth year that we’ve done this and I think something that people like about it is that we’ve changed very few things. We’ve stuck with the plan and we’ve stuck with doing things the spectators like to see,” McCuiston said. “It’s one of those things where you say, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’
“It’s absolutely bigger than when we had it our first year. I’d say maybe we had 600 people out here for that one. Now, the calls we’re getting about this are getting farther and farther out (in states well outside of western Kentucky). I answer every call I get and I return every call and I’ll be talking to these people, asking questions like, ‘Have you ever been to our event?’ or ‘Do you know someone who has been here?’ and they just say no. So I just tell them, ‘OK, we’ll see you on the first weekend of October.’
“Then I hang up the phone, shake my head and just think to myself, ‘This is too good to be true.’”
McCuiston said he believes a big reason for the growing interest is the rush spectators experience as they are watching the wagon teams tear past them while wondering if the drivers are going to stay in their seats without crashing. He said this is something that is not seen often in these parts.
“You like to see the near misses. We don’t want to see anybody get hurt, but it just leaves you on the edge of your seat. It’s an edge,” he said, noting that it is the same for the competitors as well. “It’s an adrenaline rush for these guys. They’re serious.”
McCuiston’s farm is accessible at 1560 Cherry Corner Road about a mile east of the intersection with KY 121 South. More information for this weekend’s event is available at the West Kentucky Chuck Wagon Races Facebook page.
