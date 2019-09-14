MURRAY — The Murray Police Department is current looking for community members to join its next Citizen’s Police Academy.
The Fall 2019 Citizens Police Academy is set to begin Oct. 7 and will meet on Monday nights through Nov. 25. MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt, said the academy is a good opportunity for those curious about how their community’s police department operates, and it allows them to get an inside look at their operations.
“It is a good way to have the community come and show off a little bit of what we can do, answer questions about law enforcement in general and provide a setting where they are free to ask those types of questions,” Shutt said. “We can discuss our common practices and a little bit more about what we do.”
Shutt said that each week students will be involved in a variety of different aspects of what MPD does. Students will learn about a different aspect of police work from MPD officers, detectives, prosecutors, firearms instructors and other members of the criminal justice system.
“It is broken down into different categories,” Shutt said. “One week would be kind of an intro to our command staff and structure, as well as some basics about what we do and carry. One week would be going to dispatch, another criminal investigations, narcotics, going to a polygraph or doing accident reconstruction. So just aspects of everything that we deal with at the Murray Police Department.”
Shutt said that ultimate goal of the academy is to increase the understanding of participants about how the department operates and responds to different emergencies and criminal activities within the community.
“The main goal is to increase understanding of what we do,” he said. “A lot of times there are certain procedures we have to follow. Sometimes people might wonder why we can’t give out information right away, or wonder why we can’t do something right away.
“So it gives us the chance to show the structure of the complete judicial system, and the paths we have to follow legally. Plus, it gives us the chance to meet the community one-on-one and get to know people a little bit more, and that always helps out.”
Anyone aged 18 or older that has an interest in how law enforcement operates is welcome to join. There is no cost and no previous knowledge of law enforcement is required. For more information and applications, contact Sergeant Brant Shutt at: brant.shutt@murrayky.gov or (270) 753-1621.
