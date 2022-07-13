MURRAY – With the weekend rain not enough to overcome several weeks of dryness, a burn ban in the City of Murray will continue until further notice.
Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said the burn ban put in place by the Murray Fire Department has been in effect since July 3, and although Murray did receive some rain over the weekend, it is still too dry to burn safely in the city limits. He said that in order to burn anything in the city, residents must call the fire department for a burn permit and then inform the Murray Police Department before they start the burn. In the last 10 days, though, the department has not granted any permits and has told anyone requesting one about the burn ban.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said the area is still classified as D1 on the drought index, meaning Calloway County is in a moderate drought. Although Murray received more than an inch of rain over the weekend, it wasn’t enough to get out of the drought, he said.
“We had 1.15 inches downtown (Saturday night),” Holland said. “This was on top of about 2 inches from the weekend before, so we have done fairly decent the past nine days (as of Tuesday) because in the last nine days, we’ve had over 3 inches of rain here in town, which is actually pretty good. But the ground is still so dry from the weeks before that, and with the dry spell coming up, (the fire department) probably thought it would be best (to keep the ban in place).”
Holland said there to a 20-30% chance early next week of some pop-up storms, but the NWS doesn’t expect anything widespread.
The county has not issued a burn ban, but Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he is prepared to do so at a moment’s notice if it is recommended by Calloway County Fire-Rescue. CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said that so far, no controlled burn has caused any field or brush fires, and he likely won’t recommend a ban unless a problem arises. He said the problem with a county-wide burn ban is that CCFR has to respond to reports of any open flame, including camp fires and fire pits. That could mean having crews occupied putting out a fire that poses no threat in one part of the county and not being able to respond as quickly they should if something more serious like a structure fire or large brush fire suddenly pops up in another area.
“We haven’t had a fire yet caused by somebody doing any type of burning,” Morgan said. “Everything has been caused by electric lines or transformers blowing up, and we had one caused by farm equipment, a combine. … We’ve been fairly lucky, as long as people will pay attention. Don’t leave anything burning, and if you do have a fire, make sure it’s out before you leave it. Wet it down, and if the wind’s blowing, don’t light anything.”
