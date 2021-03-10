MURRAY — The Transportation and Planning committees of the Murray City Council met several days ago with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials to discuss several topics of interest.
As always seems to be the case, though, when it comes to transportation-related matters in Murray, if the Five Points intersection on the city’s northwest side is on the list, it will receive the lion’s share of attention. That was the case again as it occupied at least two-thirds of the time allotted.
“I’ve been on the council 20-something years, and much of that time has been as chair of the transportation committee, and I cannot remember a year when Five Points, at some point, was not on the agenda,” Miller said during the Feb. 25 meeting at City Hall. His comment drew acknowledgements from fellow council members Jeremy Bell, who did have a short stint as transportation committee chair at one time, as well as Mayor Pro-Tem Danny Hudspeth.
“It’s been a thorn in Murray’s side forever.”
Five Points joins three different arteries of traffic at the west-central edge of the Murray State University main campus — Coldwater Road, North 16th Street and College Farm Road, which becomes Chestnut Street on the east side of the intersection. It has always created issues for drivers, particularly when it comes to trying to make a left-hand turn from either College Farm or Chestnut as neither direction features a dedicated signal light for only left turns.
This creates lengthy waits for some drivers.
“When there’s any kind of event, or school is being dismissed further to the west at Calloway (County High and Middle schools) or (the Cherry Expo Center), all of that traffic that’s eastbound makes it extremely difficult and it bottles things up to make a left turn onto 16th,” said Planning Committee Chairman John Krieb, whose group co-hosted the meeting with Miller’s transportation group. “But I’ve also seen comments from people about coming east on College Farm, who are wanting to turn left onto North 16th and they, also at times, face an onslaught of traffic coming straight through from the Chestnut side of the intersection.”
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat came from the Paducah office for this meeting with branch manager, Chris Koontz, and one of the first things they said could probably not be considered as a solution, at least at a low cost, was making changes with the signals.
“If I recall correctly (from previous discussions), there are two main problems,’ Poat said. “First, would be adding a signal head that would add in a left turn arrow because that would cause a height issue with the poles. You have to get poles that would sustain that size of a head and that weight. It would be a larger base system, so then we have an added problem with the foot print based on geometrics.
“Secondly, I believe the other issue we found was that, because of the configuration of all of the roads, and trying to add on one more movement into the timing sequence, for lack of a better word, it blows the whole thing up because you’re going to have an issue with timing that’s dedicated to any movement. You could have a problem with some of the movements not receiving nearly enough time at all, so it’s not a very easy fix from just a signal solution.”
“If you split those phases out, you’re going to add more time to the overall cycle time, whereas you come up on 16th Street, and it’s just turning from yellow to red. How long does it take to come back around to get to you?” Koontz said.
Miller then noticed something. He looked at the College Farm Road side and observed that the left-turn arrow on the pavement is joined by a straight arrow in the left lane. The right lane is a right-turn only arrow.
He asked Poat and Koontz if there was a way to make the right lane have a straight-only arrow and eliminate the right arrow. They seemed to think this was worth a look.
Krieb liked the idea, so too did Councilman Burton Young.
“Right now,I think those lights are working satisfactorily, except for the east and west sides at certain times of the day (especially a little after 3 p.m., when Calloway’s schools dismiss). If you could designate a turn lane there, forget the light, I believe that would be a simple solution.”
Poat said he believed an answer to the idea could be known sometime in March.
“It’s not perfect,” Miller said Tuesday. “But it’s also not going to cost a lot of money and we might could do this without having to ask Murray State about donating some property (as was the case several years ago when 16th south of Five Points was widened). So we’re going to nibble at this and see what comes from it.”
In addition, Poat gave an update on the massive U.S 641 South expansion project and said the second phase was starting, particularly with tree clearing and culvert and bridge work. Evidence of this has started appearing in recent days as construction equipment has started work on a bridge that will carry the northbound lanes across the Clarks River just south of Murray.
That is part of the final 5.6 miles of the project, seven miles in all, that carries 641 South from Murray to the Tennessee state line at Hazel. Koontz said the estimated completion date, as of now and weather permitting, is the end of 2023.
Poat said the first phase, which goes from Glendale Road to the river, is expected to be completed by mid-May, again weather permitting.
Poat also said that Murray should be high on the list when it comes to paving Main Street. He said that project, like many others with KYTC, was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
