MURRAY – Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles recently told the City of Murray Long Range Planning Committee that higher pay and take-home vehicles would both be important incentives for keeping officers from leaving for other jobs. The question before the committee – and ultimately the city council – appears to be which to address first, and whether the city can afford it.
Liles said that since the committee had last met one month earlier at the end of June, he had lost four officers, with three of them taking jobs with in Marshall County and one going to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. He said Kentucky State Police is also actively recruiting right now and is offering a starting salary of $61,500 a year. He added that agencies keep recruiting from the Murray Police Department because its officers are well-trained and it saves them money to hire officers who already have training and experience.
“That’s what we’re facing and that’s what we’ll continue to face,” Liles said at the meeting in City Hall last week. “I’m five officers down now; I’m going to be sending two to the academy next week, and we’re looking to hire five people right now, so it’s very important that we try to do something to fix this. The reason I’m saying this is that I’m very concerned about the law enforcement in our city. People don’t understand that sometimes we just have four people on the road patrolling our city, and we cannot continue (that way). College is getting ready to come back, and I’m very concerned somebody’s going to get hurt.”
Liles was asked whether he would prioritize pay increases or a take-home fleet. He said they are both needed, but that most agencies in this area offer take-home vehicles for officers, so it’s become expected for many prospective officers and an attractive lure for MPD’s current employees considering a move.
“To answer your question, both of them are very important, but we have to show (current officers they are valued) and try to attract people from other agencies,” Liles said. “I know we’ve got a great agency, but we can’t attract anyone because our pay scale is below everyone else and we don’t have anything to bring anybody else like a take-home vehicle when everybody across the state has got a take-home vehicle but us.”
Liles said his department is allotted 40 officers by the city, but the department has never reached that number in the 12 years since he became chief because it has been a “revolving door.” He said MPD currently has 20 vehicles, and if the department were to implement a take-home vehicle policy, the city would eventually have to purchase about 20 more.
Mayor Bob Rogers said his main concern over a take-home fleet would be how much the city would have to build into the budget every year for vehicle replacement. He said that if MPD were to start a take-home fleet, the city would likely have to make cuts elsewhere since revenue had decreased after the city lowered its alcohol tax from 8% to 5% in 2020. That change came about as a result of a lawsuit settlement after BFC Enterprises LLC sued the city, alleging that the 8% tax was “excessive.”
“Right now, it costs $60,000 with the current bid price per vehicle when we buy it and equip it,” Rogers said. “What concerns me is that in today’s world, what is the price of a vehicle going to be in the future? Right now, they just keep going up, and so if you have that concept (of a take-home fleet), you have to find the money.”
Committee member Danny Hudspeth said he would not yet call the retention problem a full-blown crisis, but he thought the council should address it sooner than later.
“I really think that we’re going to have to look at the police department quickly,” Hudspeth said. “We can’t afford to lose two or three more officers (because then) the whole schedule gets messed up, and all of a sudden, we’re missing some safety issues in the community, so we’re going to have to address it. I hope that at some point, the council says, ‘Yes, we are going to address it.’ How we do it, we don’t know, but at least that gives those (officers) an indication that we’re looking at this and trying to do something. So maybe those (asking themselves), ‘Do I leave or do I stay around another year?’. (They are wondering) ‘What’s in the future for us? What’s our long-range plan and what’s our short-range plan?’”
Director of Finance Kim Wyatt also noted that if the council waits too long to make a decision, it would be financially more difficult to address the issue in the future. If the committee – which includes four out of 12 city council members – decides to eventually make a recommendation for retaining police officers, the committee would take it to the full council for a vote.
