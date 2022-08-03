MURRAY – Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles recently told the City of Murray Long Range Planning Committee that higher pay and take-home vehicles would both be important incentives for keeping officers from leaving for other jobs. The question before the committee – and ultimately the city council – appears to be which to address first, and whether the city can afford it.

Liles said that since the committee had last met one month earlier at the end of June, he had lost four officers, with three of them taking jobs with in Marshall County and one going to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. He said Kentucky State Police is also actively recruiting right now and is offering a starting salary of $61,500 a year. He added that agencies keep recruiting from the Murray Police Department because its officers are well-trained and it saves them money to hire officers who already have training and experience.