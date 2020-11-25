MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted in its annual pre-Thanksgiving meeting Tuesday night to extend this year’s property tax deadline by one month because of financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As you know, recently last week, our restaurants have been shut down to inside dining, and therefore, several of our places of business have had to close, or certainly readjust,” Mayor Bob Rogers told council members during the Zoom meeting. “Many employees have been laid off. And as you also know, the tax bills are due this time of year, so I’m going to ask the council to consider giving our citizens a little break on the tax bill.
“That recommendation is this: as you know, when you get your tax bill, there’s what they call the ‘face amount,’ the amount of your tax bill which is due Nov. 30. Those that wait and pay during the month of December, there’s a penalty; and if they don’t pay in December, there’s another penalty. So I’m going to recommend that we extend payment of the face amount through Dec. 31, as opposed to Nov. 30.
“The majority of our citizens have had to deal with some type of misfortune in their business or in their personal life during this pandemic, and if they’re struggling a little bit to get the funds together to pay their property tax bill, then this will give them another month to get this together without penalty, and perhaps even allow them to have a little Christmas.”
Councilman Dan Miller said he thought that was a great idea and moved to make that allowance, which was followed by several simultaneous seconds from other council members. When asked by Councilman Terry Strieter, Rogers said he did not know how many residents had already paid their property taxes.
Rogers reported to the council that he had been handed a petition prior to the meeting demanding that the mayor, city council, county judge-executive and fiscal court establish a mandate requiring all citizens to wear face masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He said he would be sending the petition to council members for them to review.
“(The petitioner) is asking for folks to call the judge and me and share with us your concerns, and we’d be glad for you to do that,” Rogers said. “I can assure you we are concerned and we do hear you. We’ve met at least five times this week, as late as 2 o’clock today, trying to determine how to deal with this situation, but you’re always welcome to call, sign a petition or whatever you think you need to do.
Strieter said the petition, which has been circulated on change.org by Murray resident Sue Hood, had more than 500 signatures as of Thursday after being started around a week ago. Councilman Burton Young said some council members would like to pass an ordinance similar to a public health order issued Monday by the Graves County Health Department “requiring employees and customers of all public facing businesses including all retail establishments to wear face covering while shopping.”
The council also voted to approve a contract renewal with Republic Sanitation. Rogers said he and the “negotiating team” – including finance department personnel, Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten and City Administrator Jim Osborne – turned down the company’s first renewal proposal because they did not think it was “in the best interest of the city.” He said the company came back a few days later with another proposal that addressed all their concerns. He said the new proposal decreased the city’s fee for services in the final year of the current contract and also made the adjustments the city had requested to the new four-year contract.
Young said he would like to see the contract – which Rogers said was supposed to be in the council packet, but was apparently left out by mistake – but the council still passed the new contract unanimously. The council also briefly discussed the need to educate residents on how they can sign up for curbside recycling, and Osborne said he would be working with the city’s utility billing on the details.
Rogers also reported to the council that a local industry – which he did not name – wants to have a significant expansion and is requesting a tax incentive from the state and the City of Murray.
“They’re wanting to add about $400 million to their business and employ approximately 40 people,” Rogers said. “The average salary of those people would be about $18.81 per hour. This company has asked the state for a little help in the form of an incentive and the state says that if the city will come up with some type of incentive, then they will discuss that with us and approve the incentive money so that this company can do their expansion and hire these people.
“So I’m going to recommend to you that you give me the authority – if you’re in favor of helping this company – to work with the (Murray Calloway County Economic Development Corporation) and the state on an incentive to help this company and for me to bring you back that information when it’s complete.”
Councilwoman Alice Rouse moved to authorize the negotiations, and after a second, the motion passed unanimously.
“Any time you can get new business or new employees into this community, the better off we all are,” Rouse said.
Toward the beginning of the meeting, Osborne updated the council on the city’s notifications to utilities customers about their bills being due after a months-long moratorium. He said 131 out of a total of 500 customers were disconnected. As of Tuesday, he said there were 54 customers left that had not made payment arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.